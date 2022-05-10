ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Carlos Correa’s return against the Astros is on hold

By Christian Jaz Espinoza
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe heavily anticipated return of Carlos Correa to action against the Astros will be on hold for now. On Tuesday, the Minnesota Twins announced that Carlos Correa was added to the injured list retroactive to May 6. It originally looked like Correa may have broken a finger or two after being...

climbingtalshill.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Verlander takes no-hitter into the 8th as Astros dump Twins

The Minnesota Twins ran into an old nemesis on Tuesday night as Justin Verlander took a no-hitter into the eighth inning to help the Houston Astros pick up a 5-0 victory at Target Field. Verlander was in vintage form, dominating a Twins lineup that was without Byron Buxton and Carlos...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Justin Verlander Loses No-Hitter In 8th Inning: Fans React

Justin Verlander was on the verge of his fourth career no-hitter on Tuesday night. The Houston Astros ace made it into the eighth inning of tonight's matchup against the Minnesota Twins without allowing a single hit. Third baseman Gio Urshela broke the streak with a line-drive single one out into the eighth.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Astros owner’s 5-word warning to other MLB cheaters

The Houston Astros have become the face of cheating in the MLB- whether they like it or not- after their sign-stealing scandal from their World Series-winning 2017 season came to light, resulting in punishment levied by the league. Even after the scandal, other teams such as the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, were accused of stealing signs, though no transgression has drawn the ire of the league and fans quite like Houston’s. Ever since the Astros were caught, other teams have been vocal in their criticism of the franchise, most notably, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Yankees. Astros owner Jim Crane, known for being outspoken, has a 5-word warning to other cheaters around the league, as reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
FOX Sports

Astros' Verlander loses no-hit bid with 1 out in 8th

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander lost a no-hit bid with one out in the eighth inning Tuesday night when the Minnesota Twins' Gio Urshela lined a clean single to right field. Verlander was five outs away from completing his fourth no-hitter when Urshela poked his 84th...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Astros' Yuli Gurriel batting fifth on Tuesday

Houston Astros infielder Yuli Gurriel is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Gurriel will start at first base on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. Niko Goodrum returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Gurriel for 9.3 FanDuel points on...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Jim Crane fires back at Yankees' Brian Cashman, Jose Altuve critics: 'You were doing it too'

Astros owner Jim Crane fired back at comments made by New York Yankees executive Brian Cashman concerning Houston's sign-stealing scandal on Wednesday in USA Today article. "I found his comments to be extremely strange,'' Crane told Bob Nightengale in an interview. "There's the letter, and you were doing it, too. You were there dude. What are you talking about? If I was one of the teams, and I knew our team was doing it [cheating], I'd keep my mouth shut and just go about our business. But listen, I can only control what's going on here. I can't control what the other guys do.''
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Carlos Correa
Tri-City Herald

Twins’ Correa put on injured list prior to Astros series

The Minnesota Twins placed shortstop Carlos Correa on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday with a bruised right middle finger that wasn't healing fast enough for him to face his former team. The move, retroactive to last Friday, was made before the Twins began a three-game series against the Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Houston's Chas McCormick batting seventh on Tuesday

Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. McCormick will start in center field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. Jose Siri returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McCormick for 10.0 FanDuel points on...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Watch: Yordan Alvarez hits two home runs in 5-0 Astros victory

The good times keep rolling for the Houston Astros, who swept the Minnesota Twins on the road at Target Field with a 5-0 win on Thursday. Houston's star in the afternoon series finale was first baseman Yordan Alvarez, who hit two home runs on the day, including this 414-foot shot into the ivy in dead center field.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Baltimore Orioles#The Houston Astros#Mvp
The Spun

Houston Astros Owner Has Fired Back At The Yankees

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane pushed back on criticism from New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman regarding their sign-stealing scandal. Before the 2022 season began, Cashman claimed the Yankees would have made the 2017 World Series if not for the Astros relaying signs from their clubhouse. Houston defeated New York in the American League Championship Series before besting the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Astros shut out Twins to complete series sweep

The Houston Astros completed a series sweep of the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, finishing a game that was suspended from Wednesday night and putting together a dominant performance in a 5-0 victory in Thursday's scheduled game. After Wednesday's game was suspended in the fourth inning due to inclement weather, the...
HOUSTON, TX
ESPN

Altuve, Tucker HR, Astros swamp Twins to complete suspension

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Jose Altuve homered, doubled and drove in three runs as the Houston Astros piled on when play resumed, beating the Minnesota Twins 11-3 Thursday in the completion of a suspended game. The Astros led 5-1 after three innings on Wednesday night when the game was suspended...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
FOX Sports

Astros bring road win streak into matchup with the Nationals

LINE: Astros -159, Nationals +136; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros visit the Washington Nationals aiming to extend a three-game road winning streak. Washington has an 11-22 record overall and a 4-13 record at home. The Nationals have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .251.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

FanSided

253K+
Followers
474K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy