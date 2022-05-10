Carlos Correa’s return against the Astros is on hold

The Houston Astros have become the face of cheating in the MLB- whether they like it or not- after their sign-stealing scandal from their World Series-winning 2017 season came to light, resulting in punishment levied by the league. Even after the scandal, other teams such as the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, were accused of stealing signs, though no transgression has drawn the ire of the league and fans quite like Houston’s. Ever since the Astros were caught, other teams have been vocal in their criticism of the franchise, most notably, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Yankees. Astros owner Jim Crane, known for being outspoken, has a 5-word warning to other cheaters around the league, as reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO