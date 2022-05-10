ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Record high temperature in the Quad Cities

By Andy McCray
ourquadcities.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter so many cooler than normal (and rainy) days in the Quad Cities over the last couple months, we have officially broken out!. We made it into the 90s...

www.ourquadcities.com

Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: Warmer weekend, then slightly cooler

Temperatures will trend upward for the weekend, only to drop a few degrees once the next work week arrives, the National Weather Service said. Today will start cloudy, then clear. Highs will hit 49, with lows dropping to 26. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph day and night. Friday’s...
ENVIRONMENT
KWQC

Record heat and humidity Wednesday and Thursday

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - ***HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 7 PM for most of QCA***. It is another hot and humid day outside, and this time we won’t have the breezy conditions to help. There will be heat index values nearing 100-105 degrees, so a Heat Advisory is in effect until 7 PM this evening. The heat index values are just below the criteria for a First Alert Day, so that is why one has not been issued. Please still take caution by drinking plenty of fluids and limiting time outdoors. With record highs in the low 90s, it could be another day to see new records. There will be mostly sunny skies Thursday although there will be a haze around because of smoke from New Mexico wildfires. There will be more of a breeze Thursday with similar highs in the low to mid-90s. There will be relief ahead with a front moving in Friday, and into the afternoon and evening a few strong to severe storms could develop. There is already a slight risk for western parts of the viewing area. There will be cooler air this weekend with highs back in the 70s and 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
KHQ Right Now

Mountain Showers & Frosty Overnight Lows

Sunshine, mountain showers and below average temperatures will stick around through mid-week, with high temperatures topping out in the upper 50's and low 60's and overnight lows dropping once again into the upper 20's and low 30's once again Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, with freeze warnings that will be in place through 9am. If you did plant over the weekend, make sure to cover your sensitive plants.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WWL-AMFM

Scattered storms are expected this afternoon

Strong storms with gusty winds are expected for Thursday afternoon. “Quiet and mild to start off the morning! Sunshine will stick around through the first half of the day before a upper level disturbance near the area increases our
ENVIRONMENT
WBTW News13

Rain chances return for us late week

We’ve got another wonderful outlook on hand for our Wednesday! Sunshine will work to hold on today, with highs on pace to hit the mid-70s for the coast, and the upper 70s inland. Changes are coming tomorrow. Be mindful of storm and rain chances that are currently slated to return later on Thursday through the […]
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Heavy rain moves in Thursday night

Thursday night into Friday morning will see an increased chance for strong storms. “Expect another very warm day with partly cloudy skies and mostly dry daytime hours. Tonight we’ll watch a complex of storms move in. Models still don’t agree
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Tropical-like weather forecast for eastern US as humidity builds

Warm weather fans across much of the East rejoiced this week as seasonable warmth and sunshine returned to the region following a cool and unsettled Mother's Day weekend. This sunshine, when combined with relatively low humidity made for several beautiful days for residents along the East Coast to soak up springtime warmth. However, AccuWeather forecasters warn that this fun in the sun is set to be dampened, due in part to a pesky storm currently churning off the coast of the southeastern United States.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

AccuWeather forecasters warn of high risk for extreme weather outbreak

AccuWeather forecasters say that the risk of severe weather will ramp up across the North Central states on Thursday afternoon and evening with areas from the Dakotas to western Minnesota facing the most substantial threat. Extremely high winds, large hail and even a few tornadoes will all be possible into Thursday evening. The threats began Wednesday night, with tornado sirens heard in locations such as Target Field, home to Major League Baseball's Minnesota Twins.
MINNESOTA STATE

