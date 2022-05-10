ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Kaagman seals PSV switch from Brighton and Liverpool confirm five departures following WSL promotion

By Sandra Brobbey
 2 days ago
INESSA KAAGMAN has left Brighton for a return to the Dutch top tier signing a two-year deal with PSV Eindhoven.

The midfielder's move comes two days after Aileen Whelan announced her Albion departure after a five-year spell with the club.

Inessa Kaagman will play in the top flight in the Netherlands from next season Credit: Rex

Kaagman, 26, joined Brighton from Everton in July 2020 three years after Whelan’s move to the side from the Toffees.

And the player was part of the Netherlands squad that reached the final of the 2019 Women’s World Cup where they were beaten 2-0 by the United States.

Kaagman netted 12 goals in 43 appearances for Brighton who finished seventh in the WSL this term, one place lower than their highest ever finish last season.

Albion boss Hope Powell, 55, said: “Inessa had been a big part of what we’ve achieved in the last two seasons.

"We’re going to miss her around the club because not only is she a great professional but she’s always positive around the squad.

“She wasn’t able to see friends and family for a long time during the pandemic and I know she is looking forward to being back at home.

“I’d like to wish Inessa all the best for the next stage of her career. She knows she will always be a welcome visitor to our club in future.”

Elsewhere Liverpool confirmed the exit of a quintet of Reds players a little over a month on from their promotion to the WSL.

Meikayla Moore, 25, ex-Chelsea midfielder Jade Bailey, 26, and former Spurs defender Rianna Dean, 23, will leave when their contracts run out this summer.

Defender Charlotte Wardlaw, 19, has returned to the Blues having spent this season on loan at the Reds netting once in 17 appearances.

And Academy graduate Evie Smith who was a part of Matt Beard’s first-team squad this term also departs.

Rianna Dean is one of five players leaving Liverpool this summer Credit: Getty

Reds manager Beard, 44, said: “I would like to thank all these players for their important contributions during their time with the club.

“It is the nature of the game that people move on, but we have created special memories this season as a squad that will stay with us.

"All of these players have been a part of that.”

