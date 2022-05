AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department will receive more than $3.1 million in grant funding to help with the Montopolis Pool project. The project will replace the existing failing pool, which first opened in 1979, and create a zero-depth entry pools. The existing bath house and pump house will also be renovated and expanded. Construction is slated to start in June 2023 and be completed by the following winter.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO