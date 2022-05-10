Hanover County Sheriff’s Office to participate in program that pushes back against adults providing alcohol to minors

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover Sheriff’s Office has announced they will once again be participating in a program targeting underage drinking that specifically aims to push back against adults who provide alcohol to minors.

Funded by the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC), Project Sticker Shock will take place on Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to noon. The program is designed to reach individuals 21 years of age or older who might illegally purchase alcohol and provide it to minors.

During the exercise, members from the Sheriff’s Office, Hanover Cares and Hanover County Community Services will accompany young adults on visits to participating alcohol retailers, where they will place “prevention stickers” displaying warning messages about the penalties for purchasing and providing alcohol to minors on multi-packs of beer, wine coolers and other alcohol products that might appeal to underage drinkers.

The program is a partnership between youth, parents, licensed establishments, law enforcement and other members of the community with the goal of educating those 21 years and older about the underage law and the dangers of underage drinking.

For more information about the program or other community-involvement events, contact the Hanover Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6110 or check out their Facebook page .

