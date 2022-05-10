Part of Spring Run Road in Chesterfield to close ahead of bridge construction work

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) recently announced that, weather permitting, it will close a section of Spring Run Road (Route 654) over Third Branch starting Tuesday, May 17, in preparation for bridge construction work.

During the closure of Spring Run Road, drivers should follow the below detour routes:

If you’re traveling eastbound : Take Beach Road (Route 655) west to Qualla Road (Route 653) and north back to Spring Run Road.

: Take Beach Road (Route 655) west to Qualla Road (Route 653) and north back to Spring Run Road. If you’re traveling westbound : Take Qualla Road (Route 653) south to Beach Road (Route 655) and east back to Spring Run Road.

VDOT expects the bridge to reopen on approximately June 7. Property owners in the area will have access to their property during the course of the project.

For more information or questions about the bridge rehabilitation project, reach out to VDOT’s customer service at 800-367-7623 .

