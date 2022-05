The U.S. Marshals Service is searching for fugitive Andrew Kristovich, who escaped from an Oregon prison and is wanted on new charges of rape, assault and strangulation. Kristovich, 38, was initially arrested in connection to 2018 cartel-linked gun and drug charges, along with 30 other defendants. Last year, he was sentenced to 60 months, or five years, in prison with credit for time served, as well as four years of supervised release, federal records show.

YAMHILL COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO