Alexander J. Clarke, 46, of Hawthorne, was arrested last night after a woman reported that she found her car full of water. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a call yesterday evening from a woman who reported that she had found her car full of water that morning; the water came from a hose that had been struck in the window of the car. She said she believed that Clarke was responsible for the damage because he had been yelling at her from outside her house the previous day, and she heard him say, “I did that” before leaving.

HAWTHORNE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO