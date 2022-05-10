ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Record high gas prices create challenges for local small businesses

By Autumn Childress
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The price just went up — for gas, that is.

According to AAA, average gas prices in the Richmond region recently matched the record high of $4.25 a gallon. That’s a 19-cent jump since just last week, and $1.28 more expensive than it was at this time last year.

The spike in prices has caused some area small businesses to rethink how they operate. And the prices are proving to be especially challenging for businesses that are ‘fueled’ by traveling.

“Gas prices have gone up crazy,” said Kyle Hammond, owner of Kyle’s Auto Mobile Detailing. “Right now, it’s costing me roughly between $150-$160. At first, it was only $80-$90 bucks.”

Hammond travels across the Richmond region detailing cars. He said with the recent jump at the pump, he has been forced to pass that cost on to the customer.

“I’m doing an estimated mileage on gas and that’s how much I’m charging extra on each detail,” he said. “I’m filling up three times a week now.”

Other small cleaning businesses told 8News that they have limited the areas they serve and have begun to require carpooling for staff.

As far as how long this will last, experts are looking at the war in Ukraine. According to AAA, the increased demand for gas, and rising oil prices have pushed pump prices higher.

In addition, pump prices will likely face upward pressure, as oil prices remain above $105 per barrel.

