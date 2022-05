CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying has been full of unbelievable stories. First there were the health officials storming a CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina and stopping the match but on Wednesday FIFA announced a step that good if it develops top that. Soccer's governing body announced that it has opened an investigation into accusations made by the Chilean FA that the Ecuador national team fielded a Colombian player. The professional in question is 23-year-old right back Byron Castillo. Chile allege that Castillo was not born in Ecuador, and as a result, not eligible to represent Gustavo Alfaro's side in World Cup qualifying.

