READING, Pa. - Clean up is underway in Reading, where the weekend wet weather sent a big tree tumbling onto a house. It happened in the 1500 block of Hampden Boulevard. A man with one of the companies on the clean up job, Eric Hummel of Elite Fire and Water Restoration, has dealt with some major tree related damage, but says this one is in the top.

READING, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO