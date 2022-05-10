ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Tony Khan: She has progressed the most within AEW

By SEAD DEDOVIC
Financial World
Financial World
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tony Khan is a person who talks in various podcasts and mentions his fighters. This time he spoke of those who have made the greatest progress and mentioned Tay Conti as someone who has succeeded. “Tay Conti, she came in and she’s great,” he said, as quoted by...

www.financial-world.org

Comments / 2

Related
stillrealtous.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms She’s Dating AEW Star

Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
WWE
Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Wrestling Couple Gets Married In Amazing Ceremony

That’s a special one. There are a lot of complications that come with being in the wrestling business, with relationships being up near the top of the list. Being in a relationship is hard enough for regular people but being on the road all the time makes it even more complicated. It can be difficult to find time together, but now two wrestlers have found a way to make it work in a unique way.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Khan
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Offers Explanation For Recently Released Star

So that’s where he went. One of the more surprising stories of the last few weeks has been WWE’s latest batch of releases. While WWE releasing names might not be a surprise, some of the names who were let go night have been. There were a few names who left the company despite being in the middle of a story. Now we have a storyline explanation of where they went.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
PWMania

Bray Wyatt And JoJo Getting Married

Bray Wyatt & JoJo are now engaged to be married. She took to Instagram today and announced that Wyatt proposed. She wrote:. “A million times YES! [heart eyes emoji] [loud crying face emoji] I love you Windham and I cant wait to marry you (even though it feels like we’re already married [tongue and winking eye emoji]) Here’s to forever [heart emoji] @thewindhamrotunda”
RELATIONSHIPS
PWMania

WWE Says Charlotte Flair Is Out Of Action Indefinitely

WWE has announced that Charlotte Flair will be out of action indefinitely. As noted, Flair dropped the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday, and it was then revealed that she was taking some time away from WWE. WWE announced after the show that Flair suffered a radius fracture of the wrist, and would be out of action due to the injury.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat
DBLTAP

AEW Fight Forever: Nyla Rose Officially Revealed

AEW's debut videogame, AEW Fight Forever, has finally delivered updates on the game's development for fans. In a May 4 livestream, two wrestlers in AEW's Womens Division were revealed to be in the game, one of them being "The Native Beast" Nyla Rose.
VIDEO GAMES
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Wrestling Legend Singing At A Bar After Horrible Health Issues

That’s a great thing to see. There have been a lot of wrestlers throughout history and several of the legends are still around today. It can be rather sad to see them go through one issue after another, especially when health comes into play. That has been the case with one of the more famous tag wrestlers in recent months but now we have a very good update.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlingrumors.net

Opinion: The One To Defeat Roman Reigns

It’s no secret that WWE has considered Roman Reigns their top superstar for several years. He has headlined several Wrestlemanias, won multiple championships, and has been involved with every significant storyline in the company’s recent history. That has been amplified during the COVID-19 pandemic; in the Thunderdome era, he became allied with Paul Heyman and had a fantastic feud with his cousins, The Usos. As a result, the Bloodline has become the most dominant faction in professional wrestling.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Vince McMahon Wanted WWE Title Match At WrestleMania To Be 2 Minutes Long

CM Punk and Chris Jericho are both currently in All Elite Wrestling, but they clashed on several occasions during their time in WWE. at WrestleMania 28, Chris Jericho challenged CM Punk for the WWE Championship on the Grandest Stage of Them All, and it was Punk who walked out with the gold.
WWE
Cinema Blend

What's Going On With RK-Bro? WWE Rumors Are Swirling About Randy Orton And Riddle

The WWE has gotten a lot of mileage out of the tag-team RK-Bro, and that’s thanks in large part to the wonderful chemistry of Randy Orton and Riddle. The two appear destined for a shot at taking control of both tag-team titles, though that might never happen based on new rumors swirling about. Unfortunately, certain claims have surfaced pointing to the wrestling organization allegedly working towards breaking up RK-Bro and inciting a feud between the two.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE May Be Planting Seeds For RKBro Split

That would be a moment. Tag teams have a bit of a strange history in WWE, as the company almost seems to put them together for the sole reason of splitting them up. While it might not work every time, there are moments where the idea is quite the success. Now WWE may be planting the seeds for the split of one of the most popular teams the company has seen in quite some time.
WWE
Cinema Blend

The WWE Just Confirmed A Major Star Is Out Indefinitely, But It's Likely Not A Cause For Concern

The WWE fandom recently learned that Roman Reigns is allegedly stepping away from the company for a good chunk of the summer and upcoming house shows, and now another major star is out indefinitely. The wrestling organization confirmed that Charlotte Flair is out indefinitely following her “I Quit” match with Ronda Rousey, but it’s likely not a cause for concern.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Top AEW Star Reportedly Frustrated And Leaning Toward Leaving The Company

Things can sometimes get tense in the world of professional wrestling and last month it was reported by Fightful Select that MJF got into a heated discussion with Tony Khan. It was said that the discussion left both men frustrated for different reasons with MJF being unhappy about his contract situation and the pay scale. Khan was reportedly frustrated over MJF doing an interview with Ariel Helwani without informing AEW PR.
WWE
Financial World

Financial World

33K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Financial World is a portal dedicated to everything about Sports, Movies, Games, Gossip, Economy and Finance. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the financial world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Financial World the number one.

 https://www.financial-world.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy