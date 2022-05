FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Several Virginia counties are giving their narcotic sniffing dogs a new job, now that they can no longer be used for seeking out marijuana. When marijuana became legal in the Commonwealth in 2021, it led to police departments no longer being able to use their narcotic-sniffing dogs for that purpose. So now, some of those dogs are being given a new job that will help keep communities safe.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO