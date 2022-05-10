Tuesday Evening Weather Update

THURSDAY: As the ridge begins to buckle from an advancing upper low from the east – our risk for rain and storms will begin to increase again. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Rain coverage will tend to bubble up through the afternoon hours – trekking from east to west. A few storms could be heavy and strong – with gusty winds and small hail possible. Most will fall apart through early-mid evening with lows falling back into the 60s and 70s.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO