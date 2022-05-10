ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tuesday Evening Weather Update

By David Chandley
fox5atlanta.com
 2 days ago

Another lovely night for North Georgia with a clear sky and...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Great Bend Post

Monday's Weather

Sunny, with a high near 96. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Clear, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Tuesday. Sunny, with a high...
ENVIRONMENT
State
Georgia State
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: Warmer weekend, then slightly cooler

Temperatures will trend upward for the weekend, only to drop a few degrees once the next work week arrives, the National Weather Service said. Today will start cloudy, then clear. Highs will hit 49, with lows dropping to 26. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph day and night. Friday’s...
ENVIRONMENT
#North Georgia
Brian E Erwin

Understand Severe Weather Risks

Most areas of the US are in the heart of severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center is responsible for forecasting the risk of severe weather caused by severe thunderstorms, specifically, those producing tornadoes, hail of one inch (2.5 cm) in diameter or larger, and/or winds of 60 miles per hour The agency also forecasts hazardous winter and fire weather conditions. It does so primarily by issuing convective outlooks, severe thunderstorm watches, tornado watches, and mesoscale discussions.
WWL-AMFM

Scattered storms are expected this afternoon

Strong storms with gusty winds are expected for Thursday afternoon. “Quiet and mild to start off the morning! Sunshine will stick around through the first half of the day before a upper level disturbance near the area increases our
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Tropical-like weather forecast for eastern US as humidity builds

Warm weather fans across much of the East rejoiced this week as seasonable warmth and sunshine returned to the region following a cool and unsettled Mother's Day weekend. This sunshine, when combined with relatively low humidity made for several beautiful days for residents along the East Coast to soak up springtime warmth. However, AccuWeather forecasters warn that this fun in the sun is set to be dampened, due in part to a pesky storm currently churning off the coast of the southeastern United States.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KHQ Right Now

Mountain Showers & Frosty Overnight Lows

Sunshine, mountain showers and below average temperatures will stick around through mid-week, with high temperatures topping out in the upper 50's and low 60's and overnight lows dropping once again into the upper 20's and low 30's once again Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, with freeze warnings that will be in place through 9am. If you did plant over the weekend, make sure to cover your sensitive plants.
ENVIRONMENT
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: heat bubble to burst, scattered storm chances return

THURSDAY: As the ridge begins to buckle from an advancing upper low from the east – our risk for rain and storms will begin to increase again. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Rain coverage will tend to bubble up through the afternoon hours – trekking from east to west. A few storms could be heavy and strong – with gusty winds and small hail possible. Most will fall apart through early-mid evening with lows falling back into the 60s and 70s.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WCPO

Risk for severe storms both days this weekend

We have a lot going on in the Tri-State this weekend including some huge outdoor concerts. So let's get down to when we'll see the best rain chances and the risk for severe weather. Friday should be a rain free forecast! The sky is mostly sunny and we'll warm to...
ENVIRONMENT
Narcity

Ontario Will Be Hit By A Heat Wave This Weekend & It'll Have You Blasting Your AC

Leave it to Ontario's weather forecast to go from a snowy spring to a sweltering heatwave in a matter of days. To plan patio drinks or not to? That remains the question. According to The Weather Network (TWN), eastern and northern parts of the province are set to experience several 30-degree days in a row, weeks after setting records for delayed warmth.
ENVIRONMENT

