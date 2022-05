MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A teen has been hospitalized after being shot in Lauderdale Lakes Tuesday evening, and whoever did it is on the run. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says a call came in around 7 p.m. of an assault in the 4600 block of NW 41 Place. When deputies got on the scene, they learned one person was shot during an armed robbery. The victim was rushed to the hospital. The victim’s current condition is not known at this time. A woman, who identified herself as the victim’s grandmother, says her grandson is 17. She says he had just gotten paid at work and...

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO