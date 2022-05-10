ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

2022 Foreshore Adventure Run will be held May 21

By Adam Luchies
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32nIBl_0fZYI8ji00

The Muskegon Rescue Mission’s Foreshore Adventure Run will return for 2022. The run will be held on Saturday, May 21.

Like previous years, the run will be held at the Pere Marquette Beach. It will also feature new additions such as trails through wooded terrains, dunes, grass terrains, sandy areas, and watercourse obstacles. The obstacles in the race include crawling over walls, swinging through water hazards, running through beach balls, and a 50-foot waterslide. There will be a total of 25 obstacles throughout the run.

This will be the seventh time that the run is held. The event is sponsored by Huntington Bank. Registration, apparel purchases, and donations will go to the Muskegon Rescue Mission. The mission will use the money to provide meals, shelter, and other services to the homeless in West Michigan.

Jenna Kyser Communications
Foreshore Adventure Run

“Participation is at an all-time high this year,” said Dan Skoglund, executive director of Muskegon Rescue Mission. “With about two weeks until the event, we expect to have a record number of runners participate this year. This is great because as the event continues to grow, we are able to help those experiencing hunger and homelessness in an even greater way.”

Registration for the Muskegon Rescue Mission’s Foreshore Adventure Run can be done on the event’s website .

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure#West Michigan#The Pere Marquette Beach#Huntington Bank
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Restoration franchise opens in Grand Rapids

A cleaning and restoration franchise recently opened a Grand Rapids location. Blue Kangaroo Packoutz, a company that services homes and businesses affected by water or fire damage, now is open at 4740 Talon Court SE, Suite 3, in Grand Rapids. The company treats items such as furniture, upholstery, artwork, electronics,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Muskegon, MI
103.3 WKFR

Coyotes Spotted In Kalamazoo Neighborhood

As everyone in Kalamazoo knows, there is construction EVERYWHERE right now. No matter what side of the city you're on, you're bound to run into traffic cones and construction vehicles. The thing about this construction that's different than most is that it's not just road construction this time. A lot of the recent construction projects have ventured into nature and have started to cut down a lot of trees to make space.
KALAMAZOO, MI
grmag.com

Food truck season heats up

While Grand Rapids is not quite the food truck paradise one might find in Austin, Texas, or Portland, Oregon, strides are being made. One of the people at the forefront of that charge is Alan Stone, president of GR Loves Food Trucks. Stone said downtown doesn’t yet have the pedestrian-friendly vibe needed to support food trucks on every corner. But it’s getting there. For now, a vibrant group of supporters is helping the small businesses thrive, and the potential is there for much more interaction.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo Ribfest announces festival headliners, dates for 2022

KALAMAZOO, MI — After two years of pandemic-driven cancelations, Kalamazoo Ribfest will return to Arcadia Creek Festival Place this August. Festival organizers announced via social media channels Tuesday that this year’s festival will take place Aug. 5-6 in the heart of downtown Kalamazoo. The event will be headlined...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

World Renew opens new headquarters

A West Michigan nonprofit opened a new global headquarters in Byron Center. World Renew moved its headquarters to 8970 Byron Commerce Drive SW in Byron Center. The organization previously worked out of the Christian Reformed Church in North America, at 1700 28th St. SE in Grand Rapids and a second office on 76th Street in Byron Center after expanding its services to aid people affected by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
BYRON CENTER, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy