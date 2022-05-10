Ralph Milton Shinbaum

Charles C. Jordan, age 76, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away May 1, 2022. He was born in Franklin, Tennessee on Jan. 26, 1946 to the late John and Susie Jordan. Charles had a real love for Jehovah God. He would witness to those that were in jail, and he gave them a reason to have hope. Several of his Bible studies became one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. It took real effort for him to turn his life around. He would say Jehovah found him under a rock, brushed him off and said, “now I can use you.” Charles left a real impression on many people in his secular work. He was a welder at Nashville Bridge. When he moved to Decatur, he continued his work as a welder until he retired.

