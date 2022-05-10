ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

Ralph Milton Shinbaum

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRalph Milton Shinbaum, age 87, passed away April 27, 2022. Ralph was born in Davidson County to the late Harold and Ida Wise Shinbaum, grew up in Memphis and made his home in Franklin, Tennessee. At the time of his passing he resided in The Villages, Florida. He was...

Celia Lorene Barnes Mahon

Celia Lorene Barnes Mahon, age 97, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away May 5, 2022. Celia was born June 30, 1924, in Courtland, Alabama to the late Robert Samuel Barnes and Gracie Terry Barnes. She was a homemaker and long- time resident of Williamson County. She enjoyed reading her Bible, sewing and dancing. Celia loved her family dearly, loved being around them and she will be greatly missed.
Donna Eric Hickman Elam

Donna Eric Hickman Elam, age 76, of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away April 16, 2022.  Donna was born in Athens, Georgia to the late Lewis “Chic” Chalmers Hickman and Billy Bob Sims Hickman.  She was a retired teacher, devoted mother, beloved grandmother and dear friend. Donna was...
Villa Elizabeth Campbell Hanks

Villa Elizabeth Campbell Hanks, age 69, of Rainsville, Alabama, passed away April 24, 2022. An extraordinary and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Elizabeth was a passionate elementary school teacher for 35 years. She taught school primarily in Williamson County, Tennessee, but also in Alabama and Louisiana. Elizabeth influenced over 800 students in her long career and mentored many beginning teachers and principals. She was named Teacher of the Year in 2002 at Crockett Elementary in Brentwood, Tennessee.
Charles C. Jordan

Charles C. Jordan, age 76, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away May 1, 2022. He was born in Franklin, Tennessee on Jan. 26, 1946 to the late John and Susie Jordan. Charles had a real love for Jehovah God. He would witness to those that were in jail, and he gave them a reason to have hope. Several of his Bible studies became one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. It took real effort for him to turn his life around. He would say Jehovah found him under a rock, brushed him off and said, “now I can use you.” Charles left a real impression on many people in his secular work. He was a welder at Nashville Bridge. When he moved to Decatur, he continued his work as a welder until he retired.
Richard 'Doug' Douglas Northam

Richard “Doug” Douglas Northam, age 70, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away May 4, 2022. He was born in Hartford, Connecticut to the late Dick and Norma Northam. Doug attended Nicholas Blackwell High School in Bartlett, Tennessee, Columbia Military Academy and Southwest Tennessee Community College. He had various occupations over the years: plumber, sales, owner/operator of lawn care services, and, most recently, owner/operator of a relocation service. He was a member of Raleigh Christian Church (now known as New Hope Christian Church) in the Memphis area from age 3 until he moved to the Franklin area in 2001. He served as a Deacon there in the 90’s.
Gary Lee Conley

Gary Lee Conley, age 57, of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away May 4, 2022. Gary was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois and then lived in Trevor, Wisconsin before moving to Tennessee. Gary peacefully passed away at home in Brentwood Tennessee after a courageous battle with cancer. His son, Sean, and wife, Gloria, were at his bedside.
Project Suitcase: 1100+ acres for unknown development plan

Renderings have surfaced for Project Suitcase, an 1100-acre development in Spring Hill not yet detailed to the public. The 3-D renderings appear to show two massive, commercial complexes on an expansive campus, reasonably inferable as office buildings but less so as a retail center. This would differs slightly from the specialty of Wilmington, Mass.-based The Richmond Company — a real estate management and development company whose portfolio is concentrated mostly on the eastern seaboard. The company primarily deals with residential and retail properties.
Cooper claims locals won’t pay for new Titans stadium

Nashville Mayor John Cooper says that he and the Tennessee Titans are seemingly nearing a pact that would alleviate all financial responsibility for the team’s reported new enclosed stadium from taxpayers, according to an op-ed he published in The Tennessean on Thursday. In the piece, Cooper said his goal...
Two physician assistants join Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee

Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee has welcomed two new physician assistants, Doug Eastham and Hayley Mowery, to its growing list of health care providers. Eastham will serve as a certified physician assistant to Dr. Casey Davison. He joins the BJIT family with an undergraduate degree in speech communications from Southern Illinois University and a Master of Medical Sciences degree from Mercer University. He is also a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants. In his new role, Eastham will assist Davidson in providing care to Bone and Joint Institute’s orthopaedic spine surgery patients.
Parking lot near Broadway sells for $10.2M

Two Nashville honky-tonk owners have sold a downtown surface parking lot for $10.2 million — and for a noteworthy per-foot record, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document. The new owner of the 0.11-acre property is an LLC affiliated with Columbus, Ohio-area based TC Restaurant Group (TCRG),...
Vanderbilt, Meharry researchers find Moderna vaccine safe for kids 6-11

Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Meharry Medical College researchers helped determine that Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for children ages 6 to 11. Earlier this week, Moderna asked for approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to offer the vaccine to this age group. A national...
Alum gives $17.5M to Vanderbilt Law School

Life insurance executive Weldon Wilson and his wife Elaine are giving $17.5 million to add to their scholarship fund at Vanderbilt Law School. The Wilsons created the fund in 2011 to honor the 25th anniversary of his 1986 graduation from the law school. The recent gift was to honor Wilson’s 35th reunion.
Second Avenue building sells for $4.7M

An old-school downtown commercial building located in The District and once owned by late actor and musician Jerry Reed has sold for $4.7 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document. The new owner of the structure, with an address of 117 Second Ave. N. and most recently...
Report: Tennessee tops in tech job growth

Tennessee led the nation in tech industry job growth between the end of 2019 and the end of 2021, according to a new report from the Technology Councils of America. The state showed a 7.6 percent increase in tech jobs during the two-year period. Idaho followed closely behind at 7.5 percent, with Washington, Utah and North Carolina rounding out the top five.
Start looms on Sinatra Bar project downtown

Work is slated to start by month’s end on a Frank Sinatra-focused bar in downtown near Printers Alley. The business — to be called Sinatra Bar and Lounge — will operate from the first floor of the Southern Turf building, which accommodates Skull’s Rainbow room in its basement space.
Heritage Foundation’s Preservation winners include wide variety of individuals, organizations

The 2022 Preservation Award winners were announced recently at the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s fifth annual Preservation Symposium at the Williamson County Enrichment Center, per a release. For 46 years, as a part of its nonprofit mission, the Heritage Foundation has recognized preservation projects and individuals who made...
Williamson County Animal Center earns achievement awards from national organization

Williamson County has been recognized with an Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties, according to a news release from the Washington, D.C., organization. The awards honor innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents. NACo recognized the programs and services at Williamson County Animal Center that engage the community through education, support and free or low-cost resources to assist pet owners.
