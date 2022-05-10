Ralph Milton Shinbaum

Richard “Doug” Douglas Northam, age 70, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away May 4, 2022. He was born in Hartford, Connecticut to the late Dick and Norma Northam. Doug attended Nicholas Blackwell High School in Bartlett, Tennessee, Columbia Military Academy and Southwest Tennessee Community College. He had various occupations over the years: plumber, sales, owner/operator of lawn care services, and, most recently, owner/operator of a relocation service. He was a member of Raleigh Christian Church (now known as New Hope Christian Church) in the Memphis area from age 3 until he moved to the Franklin area in 2001. He served as a Deacon there in the 90’s.
