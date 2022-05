This May, CS Velo Racing’s Cristhian Ravelo placed 12th in the general classification (GC) standings of one of the premiere pro cycling stage races in the U.S., the five-stage Tour of the Gila in Silver City, New Mexico. The EagleVail rider helped CS Velo place second in the team competition and was one of four teammates, including overall GC winner Sean Gardner, in the top 15.

