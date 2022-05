The Loyd Star Hornets and Stringer Red Devils combined to light up the scoreboard in their MHSAA 2A baseball quarterfinal series. To the disappointment of the Hornet fans, it was Stringer who plated the most runs in a pair of high scoring games. Stringer won the opener 12-8 at Loyd Star on Friday and closed the series out in Jasper County on Saturday with a 13-9 victory.

STRINGER, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO