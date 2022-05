WOBURN (CBS) — The man accused of trying to kidnap a woman along the Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington appeared in court Wednesday after being turned in by his own father. Tyler Healey is accused of pulling off the 27-year-old victim’s shirt and trying to drag her away on Sunday night. Prosecutors said it was Healey’s father who called 911 after recognizing his son’s distinctive black-and-red-patterned sneakers in surveillance photos, leading to the 23-year-old’s arrest. Healey hid behind a courtroom doorway as he appeared in front of a Woburn District Court judge for the first time on assault with attempt to rape and...

