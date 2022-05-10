ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

$5K reward for information leading to arrest of Terry Jackson

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r6J8T_0fZYH3Hs00

Crime Stoppers is now offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the whereabouts and arrest of Terry L. Jackson, according to the Racine Police Department.

Jackson is wanted for the homicide of 30-year-old Brittany Booker.

Police are still searching for 42-year-old Jackson. He is believed to be armed and dangerous, and police warn you to not approach him.

City of Racine Police Department
The City of Racine Police Department shared new pictures of Terry Jackson. Jackson is the suspect wanted for the homicide of 30-year-old Brittany Booker.

Police previously announced a $2,000 reward for Jackson.

The homicide is believed to be connected to an incident involving serious injuries to several victims in February of this year in Racine. Police said that incident led to Jackson having several warrants for his arrest , including for attempted homicide.

Police said on Sunday, April 24 at around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to Villa and 13th in Racine for a missing person complaint. An investigation determined it was actually a homicide, and the victim was Booker.

TMJ4 News does not typically use mugshots in our coverage. We are making an exemption in this case because the suspect is accused of homicide and is wanted by police.

Police also said Jackson has ties to Chicago.

Any witnesses, or citizens with any information are urged to call Racine Police Investigator and US Marshal Task Force Officer Mike Seeger at (262)939-2437 or Lt. Freidel at (262)635-7761.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262)636-9330 or the app by using the p3 app.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
WISN

Police use PIT maneuver to end chase; one in custody

GREENFIELD, Wis. — One person is in custody after a police chase Friday morning. Greenfield police say they attempted to stop a driver for traffic violations in the area of 48th Street and Anthony Drive around 1 a.m. Police say the driver took off and a pursuit was initiated.
GREENFIELD, WI
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

U.S. Marshals seek man with ties to northern Illinois wanted for killing woman in Wisconsin

The U.S. Marshals are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a 41-year-old man who is wanted for allegedly fatally shooting a woman in Wisconsin and has ties to northern Illinois. Terry “Scooter Man” Jackson, 41, is wanted for allegedly shooting and killing Brittany Booker, 30, in Racine, Wisconsin. The Racine Police […]
RACINE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Racine, WI
Racine, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigating double shooting on south side

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting incident on the city's southside. According to police, around 11:10 p.m., they were notified of two shooting victims near S. 13th St. and W. National Ave. The victims are both 25-year-old men from Milwaukee. They were transported to a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

1 man killed in Racine triple shooting

RACINE, Wis. — Racine police are investigating a triple shooting that left one man dead. It happened just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators said they received several calls for shots fired in the areas of Marquette and Albert streets, Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Kewaunee Street and the 1500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

48th and Center shooting, Milwaukee man injured: police

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot near 48th and Center on the city's north side Wednesday, May 11. Police said the shooting happened just before noon. The victim, 32, went to the hospital for treatment. What led to the shooting is not yet known, and police are seeking unknown...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Seeger
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine County man arrested for 7th OWI

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - A 52-year-old Racine County man was arrested Wednesday, May 11 for OWI 7th offense. According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, around 2 p.m. deputies s responded to the area of CTH-D and STH-36, in the Village of Rochester, for a report of a vehicle that was swerving all over both lanes of southbound STH-36, including driving off the pavement.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis homicide suspect vehicle identified: police

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The West Allis Police Department has identified a suspect vehicle in the May 8 homicide of a U.S. Navy sailor. A woman was walking down 84th Street early Sunday when, police said, a man in a car drove up alongside her and "scared" her. She ran to another car with friend 19-year-old Phoenix Castanon inside.
WEST ALLIS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

2 children robbed at gunpoint for their puppy, police say

MILWAUKEE (WISN) – Authorities in Wisconsin are investigating after two children were robbed at gunpoint for their puppy Friday afternoon. Alanna Vaughn, 12, and her little brother Izayah Savangvongsavanh, 10, were both uninjured, but someone stole their 4-month-old puppy Coco. The siblings were walking their puppy on the streets...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Missing Person#Us Marshal#Violent Crime#Brittany Booker Police
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Beloit Police arrest 6 in Wednesday drug, gun raids

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police said six people have been arrested in two separate investigations into illegal drugs and drugs. Kenneth Crawford, 62, and Rashenn Jackson, 25, of Chicago, were arrested Wednesday morning at 5:45 a.m. when officers conducted a search warrant. Police said a large amount of crack cocaine, ammunition, and ammunition was […]
BELOIT, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

12th and Chambers homicide: Milwaukee man charged, on the run

MILWAUKEE - A 37-year-old Milwaukee man accused of fatally shooting a 40-year-old man near 12th and Chambers is now charged in the case – and on the run. The accused is Corelius Bunch – and faces the following criminal counts once he is taken into custody:. First-degree reckless...
MILWAUKEE, WI
whby.com

Green Bay man sentenced for 10th OWI

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay man will spend five years in prison for driving drunk a 10th time. Kit VanDenHeuvel is also sentenced in Brown County Court to five years on extended supervision for OWI 10th Offense. VanDenHeuvel was arrested in July of last year after crashing...
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee missing man found safe

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police announced Wednesday night that a man who had been missing since 3:30 a.m. was found safe. Police said Londyn Alvarez left his home near 12th and Euclid, and there were concerns because he has a medical condition. Again, he has been found safe. Thank you for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy