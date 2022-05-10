$5K reward for information leading to arrest of Terry Jackson

Crime Stoppers is now offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the whereabouts and arrest of Terry L. Jackson, according to the Racine Police Department.

Jackson is wanted for the homicide of 30-year-old Brittany Booker.

Police are still searching for 42-year-old Jackson. He is believed to be armed and dangerous, and police warn you to not approach him.

City of Racine Police Department The City of Racine Police Department shared new pictures of Terry Jackson. Jackson is the suspect wanted for the homicide of 30-year-old Brittany Booker.

Police previously announced a $2,000 reward for Jackson.

The homicide is believed to be connected to an incident involving serious injuries to several victims in February of this year in Racine. Police said that incident led to Jackson having several warrants for his arrest , including for attempted homicide.

Police said on Sunday, April 24 at around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to Villa and 13th in Racine for a missing person complaint. An investigation determined it was actually a homicide, and the victim was Booker.

TMJ4 News does not typically use mugshots in our coverage. We are making an exemption in this case because the suspect is accused of homicide and is wanted by police.

Police also said Jackson has ties to Chicago.

Any witnesses, or citizens with any information are urged to call Racine Police Investigator and US Marshal Task Force Officer Mike Seeger at (262)939-2437 or Lt. Freidel at (262)635-7761.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262)636-9330 or the app by using the p3 app.

