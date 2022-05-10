Amarillo area reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, 3 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and three COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported six new COVID-19 cases and two COVID-19 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,880 cases, 753 deaths, and 35,064 recoveries.

Randall County reported five new COVID-19 cases and one COVID-19 recovery. The county’s total is 38,424 cases, 517 deaths, and 37,863 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.21% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 2;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 1;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 1;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 975;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 845;

Available staffed hospital beds: 189;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 9;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;

Available ventilators: 133.

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths

Armstrong3619

Beaver9689

Briscoe3408

Carson1,07836

Castro1,80247

Childress2,47333

Cimarron5652

Collingsworth49416

Cottle2719

Curry12,772196

Dallam1,73541

Deaf Smith3,762111

Donley46026

Gray4,153125

Hall87123

Hardeman49919

Hansford64729

Hartley1,0353

Hemphill1,0757

Hutchinson5,396135

Lipscomb55615

Moore3,739111

Ochiltree2,06648

Oldham3126

Parmer1,46552

Potter35,880753

Quay2,00454

Randall38,424517

Roberts1482

Roosevelt5,01997

Sherman36716

Swisher1,25834

Texas5,99239

Union78616

Wheeler92623

TOTAL 139,6992,667