Amarillo area reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, 3 recoveries
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and three COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.
Potter County reported six new COVID-19 cases and two COVID-19 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,880 cases, 753 deaths, and 35,064 recoveries.
Randall County reported five new COVID-19 cases and one COVID-19 recovery. The county’s total is 38,424 cases, 517 deaths, and 37,863 recoveries.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.21% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
- Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 2;
- Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 1;
- Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 1;
- Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
- Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 0;
- Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
- Total staffed hospital beds: 975;
- Total staffed inpatient beds: 845;
- Available staffed hospital beds: 189;
- Available staffed adult ICU beds: 9;
- Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;
- Available ventilators: 133.
County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths
Armstrong3619
Beaver9689
Briscoe3408
Carson1,07836
Castro1,80247
Childress2,47333
Cimarron5652
Collingsworth49416
Cottle2719
Curry12,772196
Dallam1,73541
Deaf Smith3,762111
Donley46026
Gray4,153125
Hall87123
Hardeman49919
Hansford64729
Hartley1,0353
Hemphill1,0757
Hutchinson5,396135
Lipscomb55615
Moore3,739111
Ochiltree2,06648
Oldham3126
Parmer1,46552
Potter35,880753
Quay2,00454
Randall38,424517
Roberts1482
Roosevelt5,01997
Sherman36716
Swisher1,25834
Texas5,99239
Union78616
Wheeler92623
TOTAL 139,6992,667
Comments / 0