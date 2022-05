LOS ANGELES — A section of the 101 Freeway will temporarily close for repairs starting May 21, the Los Angeles Bureau of Engineering announced Thursday. The section of road that will be affected is under the Sixth Street Viaduct between State Route 60 and the 10 Freeway Interchange. The closure will last from 10 p.m. Saturday, May 21, to 10 p.m. Sunday, May 22.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO