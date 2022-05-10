ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

MercyOne releases statement regarding retaliation lawsuit

By Ariel Pokett
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rXeb1_0fZYGIyn00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A lawsuit has been filed against MercyOne and its affiliated companies and they have released a statement.

In the statement, MercyOne stated they stand by their cardiac services and they remain dedicated to fair treatment of everyone that has a relationship with the healthcare facility.

“MercyOne stands by our cardiac services program and our commitment to safe, quality care is steadfast. We are dedicated to the fair and valued treatment of our colleagues, physicians and providers as this is central to our values at MercyOne. As this is now an active legal matter, we are unable to provide further comment.”

MercyOne Communications
Past employee files suit against MercyOne over malpractice of heart surgeon

The statement was released after a lawsuit by past Director of Cardiovascular Service Line Cynthia Tener was made public.

The lawsuit alleges that Tener became concerned with the conduct of a cardiothoracic surgeon and made multiple reports on the continued behavior.

The surgeon allegedly would mislead patients, failed to obtain informed consent from patients before performing high-risk surgeries, add procedures that had not been agreed upon, and keep patients alive via artificial means despite being described as “futile,” according to the lawsuit filings.

The surgeon had been reported multiple times, by other employees and Tener, to supervisors and MercyOne’s internal ethics committee. The lawsuit alleges that minimal disciplinary action was taken against the surgeon, but Tener was subsequently fired for creating “a toxic work environment.”

According to MercyOne’s website, the accused surgeon is still employed with MercyOne Siouxland Heart and Vascular Center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Yale Man Sentenced for False Statements

(Council Bluffs) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says Kendall Dean Kipp, age 53, of Yale, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court to three years of probation for making a False Statement. He was also ordered to pay a $9,500 fine and perform 180 hours of community service over a three-year period. According to court documents, Kipp pleaded guilty to the charge on December 16, 2021.
YALE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Sioux City, IA
Government
Sioux City, IA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethics Committee#Mercyone Communications
3 News Now

Iowa COVID-19 infection rate accelerating; up 50% in past week

The number of new COVID-19 infections in Iowa jumped 50% in the past week, with an average of about 453 confirmed cases per day, according to data published Wednesday by the Iowa Department of Public Health. The state recorded 3,172 new cases for the past week, up from 2,114 the...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
KELOLAND TV

OSHA fines Sioux Falls contractor twice in a week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has proposed fines of more than $200,000 for safety violations of a Sioux Falls contracting company. In a news release, OSHA says it found workers at risk of being buried under thousands of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KCAU 9 News

Sen. Rand Paul blocks $40B Ukraine aid package

A whopping majority of House members passed a bill to get billions of dollars of aid to Ukraine, and members of the Senate looked to follow that. The goal was to get the funding out as fast as possible and even though many Republicans and Democrats wanted to make that a reality, the plans were put on pause.
FOREIGN POLICY
Local 4 WHBF

Local Iowa student named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar

Three Iowa high school students have been named to the 58th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars. The program recognizes up to 161 high school seniors from across the country for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields. Iowa’s U.S. Presidential Scholars include Kavya Kalathur from Pleasant Valley Community High School […]
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy