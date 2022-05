GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On day two of the FHSAA State Track & Field competition the Sant Fe Raiders stood atop the podium in a couple events for Class 2A. Kyren Washington and teammate Kaleb Johnson finished 1-2 in the boys high jump. Johnson was able to clear a height of 6′5 to claim the silver medal, but it was Washington who took home the gold. Washington was the only one who had enough bounce in his step to get over the bar at 6′7.

