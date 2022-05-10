ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Baystate Health reporting 88 current COVID-19 cases

By Amy Phillips
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G8rMi_0fZYFyZk00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Baystate Health hospital facilities are currently treating 88 hospitalized patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection. One person is in critical care.

Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 21 new deaths, 2,909 new cases

Baystate Medical Center 63 COVID-19 has confirmed; Baystate Franklin Medical Center is treating 6; Baystate Wing Hospital reports 14 confirmed; and Baystate Noble Hospital 5 confirmed.

IN THIS ARTICLE
