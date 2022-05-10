Baystate Health reporting 88 current COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Baystate Health hospital facilities are currently treating 88 hospitalized patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection. One person is in critical care.

Baystate Medical Center 63 COVID-19 has confirmed; Baystate Franklin Medical Center is treating 6; Baystate Wing Hospital reports 14 confirmed; and Baystate Noble Hospital 5 confirmed.

