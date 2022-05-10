ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Police: Man arrested after deadly shooting in Decatur

 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police has just arrested a man in connection with a homicide that occurred in Decatur Monday night.

Arrest warrant issued for man after woman killed in Monday night shooting

Darius Coffie was arrested by the U.S. Marshals and Springfield Police after a brief chase.

An arrest warrant was issued for Coffie this morning. He was considered dangerous and armed.

According to Decatur Police, 25-year-old Shyann S. Foster was shot and killed at her home near North Walnut Grove Avenue and West Grand Avenue. Officers were dispatched after they received a report about the shooting at around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

Coffie will be held in the Sangamon County Jail pending transfer to the Macon County Jail.

#Shooting#Violent Crime#The U S Marshals#Springfield Police#Decatur Police#Nexstar Media Inc
