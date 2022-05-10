Police: Man arrested after deadly shooting in Decatur
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police has just arrested a man in connection with a homicide that occurred in Decatur Monday night.Arrest warrant issued for man after woman killed in Monday night shooting
Darius Coffie was arrested by the U.S. Marshals and Springfield Police after a brief chase.
An arrest warrant was issued for Coffie this morning. He was considered dangerous and armed.
According to Decatur Police, 25-year-old Shyann S. Foster was shot and killed at her home near North Walnut Grove Avenue and West Grand Avenue. Officers were dispatched after they received a report about the shooting at around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
Coffie will be held in the Sangamon County Jail pending transfer to the Macon County Jail.
