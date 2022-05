BANGOR — Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center (EMMC) is celebrating National Hospital Week. Nurses have an important job both in the healthcare system and society. “We care for others in a way that is unlike anything else that we ever do,” said Mikele Neal, associate vice president of patient care services at EMMC. “People come into the hospital, and it’s a very stressful time for patients and families, and it gives us an opportunity to connect with those people and really make an impact on their life.”

