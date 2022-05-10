Mysterious Masked Man Seen On Middle Tennessee Rooftop

Photo: Getty Images

Police in a Middle Tennessee town are searching for a masked man accused of trespassing and taking photos of an apartment.

Franklin Police are hoping someone recognizes a man who reportedly took photos of a penthouse apartment on Second Avenue in Franklin, per WKRN . Even stranger, he was seen wearing a full-face furry grey cartoon helmet, according to a release from the Franklin Police Department . The unidentified man is described as a white male with long brown hair wearing a white T-shirt in blue jeans in addition to the mask. He also was carrying a black backpack with orange or yellow straps.

The suspect was caught on video May 4 fleeing the area on a black Honda Rukas moped style vehicle. Check out the video below, courtesy of Franklin PD.

Police claim the man drove into a parking garage, bypassing several "no trespassing" signs, climbed over a fence and onto a roof before possibly taking photos of a resident's apartment. It is unclear what charges, if any, the man is facing. Anyone with information regarding the man's identity is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.

This isn't the first time a suspect in Middle Tennessee has been seen sporting a strange look. Earlier this year, Metro Nashville Police were on the hunt for a man dressed in a bright blue dinosaur onesie who they said was accused of burglarizing a Nashville home.