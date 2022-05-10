ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dreams Can Come True: Barbosa, Creech Build Winner in LMP3

By Adam Sinclair
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 2 days ago
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Sean Creech, who was a car engineer/mechanic, and driver Joao Barbosa bonded more than two decades ago at Colucci Racing. Through the years, they dreamed of building a race program together. After more than two decades following different paths, their wish was granted at...

FOX Sports

Harrison Burton on Joey Logano's move at Darlington

Some of the post-Darlington chatter has centered around whether Joey Logano’s move will influence the way others race at the finish. Rookie driver Harrison Burton says a lot of drivers already know how far they are willing to go for a win.
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

Why Ricky Rudd's Hot Victory Celebration at Martinsville in '98 Was One for the Ages

Over NASCAR’s past quarter-century, few victory-lane celebrations can match the one at Martinsville Speedway Sept. 27, 1998. And that’s a good thing. Ricky Rudd won the NAPA 500, leading the final 96 laps and outrunning Jeff Gordon by a half-second at the finish. The overlapping story of that win is that it came on one of the most oppressive weather days in NASCAR’s modern era. Temperatures for the afternoon race reached into the mid-90s, meaning drivers in the tight confines of the race cars were wrestling with numbers closer to 140 degrees.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

CRANDALL: It’s fun to cover NASCAR again

For a race car driver, a good day at the racetrack is when it all comes together, either for a much-needed performance or a win. For a media member, a good day at the racetrack is the opportunity to capture the stories and emotions of the event. It is being the ones to put into history what happened, how and who was involved.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Herta learns F1 ropes with McLaren in Miami

Colton Herta received the full Formula 1 driver treatment last weekend at the Miami Grand Prix as a guest of the McLaren Racing team. From being photographed and commented upon for his fashion ensemble while entering the paddock (t-shirt, jeans, and sneakers) to sitting in on the engineering debriefing sessions with his fellow drivers, the NTT IndyCar Series star got his first proper taste of how an F1 weekend works from start to finish.
MIAMI, FL
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Harrison Burton Kansas Advance

HARRISON BURTON, No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang – A LOT OF TALK AFTER THE LOGANO-BYRON THING IS KIDS SEE THAT AND THEY KIND OF LEARN HOW TO RACE. AS A YOUNG DRIVER, DO YOU KNOW HOW FAR YOU’RE WILLING TO GO OR WHEN YOU SEE THINGS LIKE THAT DOES IT INFLUENCE HOW YOU REACT TO THINGS IN THE FUTURE? “I would say that a lot of people probably, you have your mindset about how you race kind of made up. It’s a personal thing and I think, for me, it is definitely predicated on how I’ve been raced by that person, or how I’ve been raced by people around me. Think about the Clash Last Chance race I was in, turned into I took the lead, got spun out and all kinds of stuff. I just kind of got ping-pong balled there and so in that race my aggression level was turned up really high. I started laying the bumper to people because I felt like I had been wronged in that race multiple times, and so then I got more aggressive and kind of matched that level. Obviously, in the Joey and William thing I think Joey feels that he got put in the wall beforehand and that changed how he would race, and William probably sees it another way. Every incident is pretty personal, I would say, but I don’t think I let other people’s racing influence how I would race.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Rich Strike beats the odds at the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby Featured

I've always been a fan of the longshots, but this took the cake! The horse looked like he wanted to be out front, and wasn't ready to stop running!. "The winner really benefited from a suicide early pace by the contenders," stated Steven Wolf of Steven Wolf Consulting. "But it really does not matter how you race as long as you cross the finish line first. A real classic battle down the stretch. One of the most exciting Derby's I have seen in a while."
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Kris Wright - Heart of America 200 Race Advance

Wright on making his return to Kansas Speedway: “I am super excited to have Big Dog Energy back on the No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado this week. The paint scheme looks amazing. “Kansas Speedway is one of my favorite tracks – super fast and wide-open, where drafting will be a huge component. We had a lot of potential at the Darlington Raceway, and we are taking the same Chevrolet. So, everyone is positive this weekend. Hoping for a top-ten finish.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Lawless Alan - Heart of America 200 Race Advance

Alan on making his debut at Kansas Speedway: “Another first time track for us, but that’s one of the challenges of being a rookie, so you have to embrace it. Our AUTOParkit Niece Motorsports Silverado should be pretty good at Kansas this weekend. The intermediate package seems to be really fast – we had a lot of speed at Las Vegas – we had a lot of speed last week at Darlington and it’s exciting to go back to that same style track. Our overall performance has been good so far, I just have to figure out how to stay out of other people’s messes. Once I get that part figured out I think we’re capable of getting the No. 45 up front. I wouldn’t count us out.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

American LMP2 Driver Competing in European Le Mans Series Calls on Motorsport Fans to Join "Race to End Human Trafficking"

Days away from the 4 Hours of Imola race in Italy, Rob Hodes, an LMP3 driver joining the LMP2 ranks for the first time this year, is using his platform to raise awareness for the fight to end human trafficking around the world. Hodes decided to donate his car’s advertising space to the anti-trafficking nonprofit, The Exodus Road. After visiting Thailand several years ago and seeing children and young women on the streets being offered to tourists for sex, Hodes felt deeply disturbed, he said. He eventually connected with The Exodus Road in 2020.
SPORTS
Speedway Digest

GMS Racing NCWTS Kansas I Race Preview

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST. - About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003 Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEquipment.com for more information.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Nick Sanchez Adds Six 2022 NXS Races

B.J. McLeod Motorsports (BJMM) announced today that Nick Sanchez will pick up six NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) races with the team for the remainder of 2022. Sanchez made his Xfinity Series debut with BJMM on March 12, 2022 at Phoenix Raceway in the United Rentals 200 earlier this season and finished P26. The two have decided to expand their partnership.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Advance: Kansas Speedway

Hailie Deegan returns to Kansas Speedway for the eighth contest of 2022, marking the first appearance with Ford Performance as the No. 1 team's primary sponsor this season. The Temecula, CA native made her first-ever NCWTS appearance at the facility in 2020, scoring a 16th place finish — the highest result for a female in her series debut.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship heads to Germany and Berlin’s Tempelhof Airport Circuit at the historic Tempelhofer Feld for a double-header

Formula E’s 11 teams and 22 world-class drivers return to the German capital – a fixture on the calendar since the inaugural 2014/15 season – to tackle an anti-clockwise and clockwise variation of the circuit. As it stands, just 10 points split Drivers’ World Championship leader Stoffel...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

FASTRAK Racing Headed to Virginia Motor Speedway For $3,000 To Win King of the Commonwealth

The first special event of the 2022 season for FASTRAK Racing Pro Late Model competitors is now the $3000 to win “Virginia is for Racing Lovers King of the Commonwealth” at Virginia Motor Speedway in Jamaica, VA. The East Coast’s top Pro Late Model competitors will converge on "The Home of the FASTRAK World Championship” for what will be an action-packed affair.
JAMAICA, VA
Speedway Digest

Martin Truex Jr. – No. 19 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota Camry TRD Preview – AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

No. 19 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes. TRUEX AT KANSAS: Martin Truex Jr. is a two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner at Kansas Speedway. The Mayetta, New Jersey native swept the track’s races during his 2017 championship campaign. Overall, Truex has posted five consecutive top-10 finishes and nine top-10s in his past 10 starts at the 1.5-mile track.
MOTORSPORTS
