A first-of-its-kind federal study of Native American boarding schools that for over a century sought to assimilate Indigenous children into white society has identified more than 500 student deaths at the institutions so far, according to the Associated Press. But officials say that figure could grow exponentially as research continues. There have been several such boarding schools in Nebraska and South Dakota. The US Industrial Indian School in Genoa has been named as place that is being investigated.

1 DAY AGO