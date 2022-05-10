Area middle-schoolers present research projects during science fair at UW-La Crosse

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — If learning is life-long, these students are off to a good start. Roughly 300 area students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades presented their research projects at the 30th annual Science and Math Expo at UW-La Crosse.

The fair returned in person, with the previous two expos being held virtually.Projects included research reports and games the students designed.

A Holmen seventh-grader presented a project about which soil provides the best growth for pepper plants.

“I picked this project kind of because I’m like, ‘Oh, it’s actually useful. It’s not just something that you’re learning and forget the next day,'” Meggie Filips said.

UWL’s outreach program specialist Spencer Hulsey says some students did an entire year’s worth of research to put together their projects.

“One of the teachers contacted us and told us that the students had actually gone out to the marsh, collected samples, and were working with the USGS, the geological survey, to actually put together their research,” Hulsey said “So some kids take this very, very seriously.”

Organizers said there is no winner — the expo is for fun.

