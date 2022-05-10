ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

High-end office opens, pushing for change in South Side

By WPXI.com News Staff
 2 days ago
SOUTH SIDE, Pa. — From high-end office space which already has clients moving in to now a nearly 250 unit luxury residential property on South Water Street expected to be completed by 2024, this part of the South Side is clearly transforming, into a space complete with a dog park, playground and a new micro-neighborhood.

