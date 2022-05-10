‘Mission Unstoppable’ TV show segment featuring Holmen arborist to air Saturday

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) — A Holmen woman’s love of trees is so incredible she earned a spot on national television.

Local arborist Rebecca Seibel will appear this weekend on the show, “Mission Unstoppable.”

The program provides inspiration to young girls by showcasing women working in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) professions.

Producers of the show filmed the segment last November.

Seibel and her team will demonstrate safety measures to climb and cut off dead branches from a tree and that young women can choose any career that piques their interest.

“If you’re a young person — especially a girl of 12, 13, 14— just know that all of those avenues are open to you the same way they’re open to your male counterparts,” Seibel said.

Seibel is also a lead instructor for the Women’s Tree Climbing Workshop, which she said provides a safe learning environment for women interested in the field.

“Mission Unstoppable” will air at 7 a.m. Saturday on WKBT.

Miranda Cosgrove serves as the host of the program. She is famously known for portraying Carly Shay on the show, “iCarly.”

