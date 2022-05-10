ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon County, WI

United Way to hold sock drive

By Shereen Siewert
 2 days ago
Photo courtesy United Way of Marathon County.

United Way of Marathon County will collect new socks for school kids and families during all of May in response to an ongoing request by local families.

The United Way will collect any and all sizes, colors and types of socks. Single pairs of socks or large packages of socks are needed.

Socks will be distributed through United Way’s Community Closets and other agencies and programs, such as Bare Necessities.

Drop off socks at the United Way office, 705 S. 24th Ave., Suite 400B, during normal business hours or at a Peoples State Bank location in Marathon County or Healthfirst, 216 South Third Ave., Wausau.

You also can order socks online that will be shipped directly to the United Way office. Order from Amazon, Target or Walmart.

Related
WausauPilot

Habitat for Humanity readies to move home No. 70

Habitat for Humanity of Wausau will move home No. 70 on May 12 to its final destination, 906 S. Seventh Ave., in Wausau, the housing organization announced in early May. Excavation and foundation work on the site began earlier this month and on-site construction work will be completed with the support of local contractors, volunteers and Habitat’s partner family.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Application for gold drilling on hold in Marathon County

After an initial review of a gold drilling exploration permit from GreenLight Metals, Inc., Marathon County put the application on hold while seeking additional information and documents. “There is additional information needed before the application can be reviewed and processed for the permit to be issued,” said Laurie Miskimins, Marathon...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Public Library activities

The Marathon County Public Library’s “Little Art Exhibit” will be on display at the library’s Marathon City Branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon, from May 2 to 16 and at the Edgar Branch, 224 S. Third Ave., Edgar, from May 23 to June 6. The gallery contains mini works of art created by community members. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7230.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County volunteer opportunities: Week of May 9

Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com. Merchandizers Needed. Are you looking for ways to help your local community? Do you want a new and fun volunteer opportunity? St. Vincent de Paul is in search of volunteers who can assist with getting priced products to the floor. Tap into your creative side, helping make items more desirable on how they are displayed. Merchandising is an important part of our thrift store, we receive and price donations daily. Contact Jordan May at jmay@svdpwausau.org and Kim Kuske at kuske@svdpwausau.org or call 715-298-3028.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau corrects record on downtown ramp purchase option after inquiry

City leaders will revisit a discussion on an agreement for developing the former mall site after a Wausau Pilot & Review inquiry resulted in a correction by the City Attorney. On Tuesday, the City Council discussed a previously approved agreement that allows Wausau Opportunity Zone, Inc. and Greater Wausau Prosperity Partnership, LTD the right to purchase an existing parking ramp structure from the city. Dist. 10 Alder Lou Larson proposed an amendment to modify a clause that gave the developers the right to purchase the former Sears ramp for $1, asking that the city ask for fair market value on the property.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Pet of the Week: Tiger

Hello! My name is Tiger and I’m eager to be your new cat. I’m 10 years old so you can be assured that I’m mature and know how to use my litter box. I’m a touchy-feely kind of guy and I can already tell your lap is going to be my new favorite napping spot. I’m friendly with other pets, have lived with children and am the total package.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Weird Wisconsin history on next ‘Route 51’

WAUSAU – Wisconsin’s storied history goes well beyond the facts outlined in high school history books. From architectural myths to hidden tunnels, supernatural creatures to secret societies, the state is home to a wide range of local legends and lore. At 10 a.m. May 13, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert is joined by Marathon County Historical Society Archivist Ben Clark, Chippewa Valley Museum Archivist Jodi Kiffmeyer and Kerry Bloedorn, director of Rhinelander’s Pioneer Park Historical Complex for a look at our region’s unusual history and stories from long ago.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Your letters: Enbridge pipeline critical to regional energy supply, reader says

Fuel prices are through the roof right now. With gas around $4 a gallon and diesel over $5 a gallon, it’s not only getting harder and harder for families to afford the necessary travel we need to do, but these prices are directly impacting things like our food prices – as farmers use diesel to plant and harvest crops and diesel goes to move the supplies we all need to survive. That’s why I think it’s insane to think that some want to shut down a pipeline in northern Wisconsin that transports over a half million barrels of oil and natural gas liquids each day.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries May 11, 2022

Daniel “Rosco” K. Raatz, 68, of Wausau, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at his residence. Daniel was born on November 11, 1953, the son of Lawrence and Marion (Schmitt) Raatz. He graduated from Wausau East in 1971. Daniel was united in marriage to Patricia Peroutka in 1973 at St. Annes Catholic Church in Wausau. Daniel worked as a maintenance technician for 44 years at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, retiring in May of 2019.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Crime Gallery for May 12, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Howard Young Med Center offers urgent care service

WOODRUFF – Howard Young Medical Center is now offering Urgent Care, providing treatment for non-life-threatening illness and injuries. “We always want to do what is best for our patients and be here when they need us. When you suddenly need care, it can be very distressing,” said Heong P’ng, MD, an Aspirus Emergency Department Physician and Medical Director of Emergency Services at Howard Young Medical Center. “The Urgent Care option provides people with the assurance they can receive the health care they need when they just can’t wait.”
WOODRUFF, WI
WausauPilot

Prisons struggle with high attrition and burnout among staff

For jails and prisons across the country, it can be a challenge to retain enough staff necessary to properly run a facility. And for the staff members who are on payroll, the burden can be immense, leading to a variety of negative mental and physical health outcomes. It’s a nationwide pattern from which the state of Wisconsin isn’t immune.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Storm chasers face host of dangers beyond severe weather

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The deaths of four storm chasers in car crashes over the last two weeks have underscored the dangers of pursuing severe weather events as more people clog back roads and highways searching for a glimpse of a lightning bolt or tornado, meteorologists and chasers say.
MADISON, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau East to hold Cultural Arts Festival

WAUSAU – Wausau East High School will host its annual Cultural Arts Festival, or CAFE, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 11, to showcase students’ visual and performing artworks. There will be art displays, musical performances by the band,. choir and orchestra, a fashion show, authentic Hmong...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Gander RV Flag Raising Ceremony

The United States of American flag symbolizes the freedom that we enjoy. While serving in the military over one million men and women have given their lives to protect our country and our way of life. We benefit from fallen American’s sacrifices every time we exercise our constitutional rights. We are able to speak freely, possess a firearm peaceably assemble and vote.
ROTHSCHILD, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau considers privately-funded downtown officer amid rise in homeless-related complaints

The Wausau Police Department is considering adding a full-time community service officer for downtown, a position that could be funded by a Wausau landlord concerned about homeless residents. “The Washington Square is experiencing daily issues with people squatting in their facility, panhandling (sometimes aggressively), fighting, and otherwise being disorderly,” a...
WAUSAU, WI
