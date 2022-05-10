Browns’ rookies pick new jersey numbers

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns are holding rookie minicamp in Berea this weekend.

It all starts on Friday and will mark the first time that the nine-member Browns’ draft class is practicing together.

The nine-member Cleveland Browns’ draft class will wear the following jersey numbers in their new team in Cleveland.

Kicker Cade York – 3

WR Michael Woods – 12

WR David Bell – 18

CB Martin Emerson – 23

RB Jerome Ford – 34

C Dawson Deaton – 52

DE Isaiah Thomas – 58

TE Marcus Santos-Silva (undrafted free agent) – 87

DE Alex Wright – 94

DT Perrion Winfrey – 97

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.