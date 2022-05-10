Browns’ rookies pick new jersey numbers
BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns are holding rookie minicamp in Berea this weekend.
It all starts on Friday and will mark the first time that the nine-member Browns’ draft class is practicing together.Poland sends four to college ranks including one to Division I level
The nine-member Cleveland Browns’ draft class will wear the following jersey numbers in their new team in Cleveland.
- Kicker Cade York – 3
- WR Michael Woods – 12
- WR David Bell – 18
- CB Martin Emerson – 23
- RB Jerome Ford – 34
- C Dawson Deaton – 52
- DE Isaiah Thomas – 58
- TE Marcus Santos-Silva (undrafted free agent) – 87
- DE Alex Wright – 94
- DT Perrion Winfrey – 97
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0