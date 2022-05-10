ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns’ rookies pick new jersey numbers

By Chad Krispinsky
BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns are holding rookie minicamp in Berea this weekend.

It all starts on Friday and will mark the first time that the nine-member Browns’ draft class is practicing together.

The nine-member Cleveland Browns’ draft class will wear the following jersey numbers in their new team in Cleveland.

  • Kicker Cade York – 3
  • WR Michael Woods – 12
  • WR David Bell – 18
  • CB Martin Emerson – 23
  • RB Jerome Ford – 34
  • C Dawson Deaton – 52
  • DE Isaiah Thomas – 58
  • TE Marcus Santos-Silva (undrafted free agent) – 87
  • DE Alex Wright – 94
  • DT Perrion Winfrey – 97
