ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

How focusing on DEI helps recruit top talent in construction

By Erika Lopez
azbigmedia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the construction industry continuing to boom in 2022, leaders have been grappling with the need to hire and retain top talent. To draw in qualified applicants, companies have had to boost and highlight quality benefits in addition to promoting strong company culture. In a focus to stand out...

azbigmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

Tips From a Recruiter: Why Interview Preparation is Key

The biopharmaceutical industry is at an all-time high in value, and experts believe it will only continue to become more valuable in the coming years. According to a report from Mordor Intelligence, biopharma companies as a whole are expected to grow around 7% between 2022 and 2027. Not only is...
CLEVELAND, OH
protocol.com

Payroll data shows hybrid work is here to stay

Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. Today: Gusto’s principal economist on why hybrid is here to stay, secrets of a chief recruiting officer, and data on the “Great Recognition.”. — Michelle Ma, reporter (email | twitter) Why hybrid is here to stay. There are plenty of surveys about...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dei#Housing Construction#Affordable Housing#Construction Industry#Sharp Construction
Fast Company

3 ways to show frontline employees they matter

Frontline workers are the heartbeat of your organization—the people behind the counter, on the phone, and running day-to-day operations. They are the first to represent a brand and engage with clients, and their interactions have a huge impact on how customers perceive a company. Yet, frontline, hourly, and shift workers have rarely experienced the flexibility and long-term talent development their back office counterparts have come to expect. As a result, a record number are leaving their jobs.
HEALTH
foodlogistics.com

Digital Supply Chain Transformation Efforts Impacted by Skills and Labor Crunch

While 93% of companies are actively engaged in digital transformation, the people/skills deficit is the No. 1 obstacle (53%) standing in the way of their efforts, according to a new study presented by ToolsGroup and Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP). “The past two years have put a spotlight...
ECONOMY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

SaaS Subscription Provides Supply Chain Risk Analytics

CreditRiskMonitor launched SupplyChainMonitor, a new sister platform serving the procurement side of supply chain management. "With close to 250 large corporations from all over the world already using CreditRiskMonitor for procurement and supply chain risk management, we know there is demand for services that tackle financial risk assessment and ongoing monitoring of suppliers. About three years ago, we started developing SupplyChainMonitor, with the needs of the procurement use case and our core strategy of delivering services whose utility dramatically exceeds their price as our guiding principles. Over our 22 years of operations, this strategy has produced thousands of CreditRiskMonitor corporate clients worldwide," says Mike Flum, president and COO.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Housing
Inc.com

3 Easy, Research-Backed Ways to Appear More Intelligent

Tiny changes to your body language cause others to see you as more intelligent, studies show. In professional life advancement often depends not on who is smartest, but on who. smartest. Job interviewers often choose confident candidates over the awkward but skilled. Leadership positions go to those who project confidence rather than those who actually get results. And, as most of us have experienced, meetings tend to be monopolized by those who talk a lot, not those with the most interesting things to say.
HEALTH
pymnts

The Data Point: 82% of SMBs Interested in All-in-One Platforms to Receive Payments

Small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) keep pulling through the pandemic heroically and taking digital steps to improve many aspects of their operation, but the back office remains an issue. Surveying 500 SMBs in the consumer goods, manufacturing, eCommerce, retail, wholesale trade or transportation, logistics and shipping industries with annual revenues...
ECONOMY
Black Enterprise

Beyond Robin Hood: The Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership is Building a More Inclusive Investment Ecosystem through Financial Education 3.0

While 2021 was a record-breaking year for investment in startups with over $137 billion invested in the first quarter of the year, the disturbing news is that only 1.2 percent of that total went to Black entrepreneurs, and only two percent went to women-founded companies, according to Crunchbase, an online database of companies and startups.
ECONOMY
World Economic Forum

Leading with purpose to address talent scarcity

As worker retention continues to challenge business, it’s time to lead in the new ways valued by top talent. Research on why employees leave shows the reasons are within your control as a leader: culture, work environment, growth opportunities and leadership disconnect. When an organization has a clear, well-defined...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
MarketRealist

Internships Can Be a Great Building Block to Gain Tech Experience

The summer is approaching and college students are eager to obtain internships. How can you do a summer internship in tech? Let's discuss the benefits of internships and how to apply. Article continues below advertisement. Tech professionals such as software engineers and developers often need certifications to do certain jobs,...
JOBS
Fast Company

Four ways going solar can improve your brand

How consumers view your brand can make for a profitable or disastrous quarter. But having—and keeping—a good corporate reputation doesn’t have to be hard. Customers want to know a company is a good global citizen and puts humanity before profits to a reasonable degree. Google put it best years ago when their corporate code of conduct was simply: “Don’t be evil.”
NFL
thebossmagazine.com

Benefits of Six Sigma Certifications for Professionals

Six Sigma is a business management methodology that relies on data and statistical analysis to improve the quality of products and services. It was developed in the 1980s and has since been used by organizations worldwide to improve efficiency and decrease costs. Six Sigma has become even more popular in...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
hackernoon.com

Future of Work: The Top Five Emerging Trends

COVID-19: Work culture has observed major disruptions in the last few years. From regular working culture to remote work, automation has changed everything about recruitment, in-house training, and productivity. Survey: 64% of businesses plan to reimagine their work model, which would be different from what they had before. To build a future-ready workplace, we must create a "new normal" that sustains workers in both work and personal lives. So, here are the top 5 trends to watch out for in the future of work.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy