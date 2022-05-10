How focusing on DEI helps recruit top talent in construction

Tiny changes to your body language cause others to see you as more intelligent, studies show. In professional life advancement often depends not on who is smartest, but on who. smartest. Job interviewers often choose confident candidates over the awkward but skilled. Leadership positions go to those who project confidence rather than those who actually get results. And, as most of us have experienced, meetings tend to be monopolized by those who talk a lot, not those with the most interesting things to say.

