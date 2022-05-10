ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

American LMP2 Driver Competing in European Le Mans Series Calls on Motorsport Fans to Join "Race to End Human Trafficking"

By Adam Sinclair
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 2 days ago
Days away from the 4 Hours of Imola race in Italy, Rob Hodes, an LMP3 driver joining the LMP2 ranks for the first time this year, is using his platform to raise awareness for the fight to end human trafficking around the world. Hodes decided to donate his car’s advertising space...

IN THIS ARTICLE
