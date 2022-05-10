American LMP2 Driver Competing in European Le Mans Series Calls on Motorsport Fans to Join "Race to End Human Trafficking"

In the high stakes world of motorsports, nothing is more intense than competitive go-karting and the parents of young racers know that if anyone can get their kid to the top, it's Troy Adams of the legendary Adams Motorsports Park. As one of the first African American owned tracks in the country, go-karting is more than a hobby, it’s a platform to raise up a new generation of elite athletes. This is the breeding ground for the next racing superstar, and for the dads and moms of kids as young as 7 years old who are dangerously taking corners at 70mph, extreme risk and big money is the name of the game. Families will spend up to $10,000 in a weekend and put all else in their lives on hold to support their young drivers. As Troy coaches these talented group of adolescents to become the future of professional racing, their parents are on the sidelines coaching, arguing with other parents, and vicariously living through their kids. In this series where the kids go too fast and the parents go too far, it’s all in the name of the future of racing. BABY DRIVERS streams exclusively on discovery+ beginning Monday, May 23.

