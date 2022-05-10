Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Curry County and Josephine County, Jackson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Redwood The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County. .Recent heavy rainfall will cause another rise on the Redwood River later today, and it will remain above flood stage into next week. For the REDWOOD RIVER...including Redwood Falls...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Redwood River near Redwood Falls. * WHEN...Until Thursday. * IMPACTS...At 6.0 feet, Low lying areas, mainly farmland, and some roads along the river begin to experience flooding; bottom of Swayback bridge * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 830 AM CDT Friday, the stage was 6.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Friday was 6.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 7.0 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 6.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.0 feet on 03/29/1943.

