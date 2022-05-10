ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver passes bill banning concealed carry on city property to final reading

 2 days ago
DENVER — Denver City Council approved on first reading Monday night a bill restricting concealed carry in buildings owned, leased by or leased to the city, as well as Denver parks. The bill will need to pass a second vote before being enacted. The proposal is part of...

coloradomusic.org

Number Thirty Eight Can Keep Cabaret License, but With Restrictions

A view from the stage at Number Thirty Eight (photo by Mark Antonation) | By Conor McCormick-Cavanagh, Westword | Following a lengthy fight with neighbors over noise, Number Thirty Eight, an entertainment venue at 3650 Chestnut Place, will be allowed to keep its cabaret license and host live performances, albeit with restrictions.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Proposal would create prioritization policy for affordable housing

DENVER, Colo — A new proposed policy from Denver's Department of Housing Stability would prioritize access for Denver residents pushed out of the city because of costs. Right now, about 115,000 Denver households (35%) are cost-burdened, according to HOST. That means those residents are spending more than one-third of their income on housing.
DENVER, CO
Colorado Newsline

Denver council members walk out on homelessness speakers marking camping ban’s 10-year anniversary

Unhoused people and housing advocates attended Denver City Council’s public comment on Monday and pushed it over by more than an hour, with the entire Council except one member leaving while people continued to speak. The speakers were organized by Housekeys Action Network Denver to bring attention to this week’s 10-year anniversary of the passing […] The post Denver council members walk out on homelessness speakers marking camping ban’s 10-year anniversary appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

The secret tunnels under the Colorado State Capitol

A sign on the door reads, "NO ADMITTANCE AUTHORIZED PERSONNEL ONLY."The intrigue: It's the entrance to the underground tunnels beneath the Colorado State Capitol.The tunnels were originally used to transport coal to keep the domed building heated, state patrol trooper Allen Minturn told Axios Denver during a brief tour.Their main use now is for infrastructure like electric wiring and pipes, and the enclosed passageways connect to several nearby buildings.Heavy vault doors, once used by the state treasurer to store precious things, now protect several, stacked boxes of paperwork in one of the underground rooms.What they're saying: "People do get lost down here, once in a while," Minturn said. He's heard the lore of hidden treasure: As the story goes, a worker there was paid in silver coins, which he then stashed somewhere underground. Another legend suggests the tunnels were where the heads of the Espinosa brothers, serial killers in the mid-19th Century, were kept until being discovered by interns.Yes, but: Staff doesn't offer tours, and photography isn't allowed for security reasons. But you can walk the steps into the dome with a traditional, above ground tour.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Ribbon Cutting Takes Place For New Loretto Heights Affordable Housing Project In Denver

(CBS4) – Denver is celebrating a major milestone; more than 70 new affordable housing units are opening in a former dormitory on the Loretto Heights campus. The Pancratia Hall Lofts building in southwest Denver is full of intricate designs and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. (credit: CBS) This week’s opening is only the first phase of the project. Some of the units are spoken for, and the Denver Housing Authority is now going through a very detailed qualification process for the remaining applicants. The renovated 1930s building offers newer technology like FOB key access, car charging stations and updated...
DENVER, CO
Colorado Daily

Boulder moves toward vote on gun legislation

Boulder is moving toward a vote on a suite of gun legislation, including a reinstatement of its assault weapons ban. Boulder City Council in a special meeting Tuesday provided some direction about the language and intent of the various measures. The legislation will not be official until a June 7 public hearing, in which the community can provide testimony and the Council must vote.
BOULDER, CO
Axios Denver

What passed and failed in Colorado's 2022 legislative session

The flurry of late-night lawmaking pushed major policy changes across the finish line while others came up short.Why it matters: The legislation will affect your life in ways big and small.What made it: Here's a look at the major bills sent to the governor this year:Property taxes: Property tax breaks would get extended with a trim in residential assessment rates the next two years. The average property owner could save about $260 a year. Collective bargaining: A broad bill to allow all government workers to unionize was gutted and now would only apply to larger counties and provide nonbinding rights.TABOR...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Students Across Denver Walk Out in Support of Abortion Rights

Carrying posters with abortion-rights messages and chanting for an end to the patriarchy and for Justice Samuel Alito to leave the U.S. Supreme Court, students from Green Mountain High School made their way down West Alameda Avenue. Across metro Denver, high school students walked out to support choice and protest...
DENVER, CO
1230 ESPN

These Four Colorado Towns Said No To Legal Marijuana Sales

The availability of legal marijuana in Colorado is widespread, but there are still many communities that remain resistant to the growing trend. So many municipalities across the state have reaped the benefits of tax revenue from pot sales. More and more Colorado cities are realizing that no matter what, their residents are going to get their pot fix somewhere, so the tax revenue might as well stay in the local community.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Most Colorado street racers get breaks in court

DENVER — Every day in Colorado, police issue at least one street racing citation that could suspend someone’s license. However, most people busted for racing on public roads avoid the stiffest penalties allowed under the law. 9Wants to Know reviewed 3,026 street racing citations issued by police in...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Denver's e-bike rebate program reaches capacity 19 days after launch

DENVER — Denver's new rebate program for electric bikes received so much buzz, the city can't handle any new applications beyond the 3,200 submitted in the past few weeks. The city announced Wednesday it had temporarily reached capacity and would not be accepting additional voucher applications, according to a notice that appeared on the city's website.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Increase In Air Traffic In Northwestern Part Of Denver Metro Area Concerns Some Residents

(CBS4) – Quiet skies are quite literally non-existent for many residents in Boulder and Jefferson counties. “It is a recipe for disaster,” said Hep Ingham, a resident and member of Quite Skies Boulder County. “Then they do their loops all day long over the neighborhoods there and they violate the noise abatement regions.” Ingham said for years, he and his neighbors have been concerned with the increase in air traffic not only from the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport, but also the Boulder Municipal Airport, among others. Not only does all the air traffic bring noise issues, but environmental and safety concerns as...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Lori Saine Puts Hate for Abortion at Center of Run for Congress

Supporters of abortion rights poured into downtown Denver on May 3 after a leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft indicated that the jurists are on the cusp of overruling Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that guaranteed the right to abortion in the United States. The procedure isn't at immediate...
DENVER, CO
