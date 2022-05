NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans has seen an increase in carjackings in 2022. According to city data, there have been 159 carjackings from January to Thursday, May 5. The highest concentration of carjackings was reported by zipcodes. Zipcode 7117 had 23, which is the area around St. Claude and the Ninth Ward.

