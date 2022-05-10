ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson County, NJ

Gunman Sentenced In Mass Hudson County Shooting

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x6CGk_0fZYCKt500
Jonathan Haughey-Morales Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

A 30-year-old West New York man was sentenced to 71 years in prison for a 2019 mass shooting in North Bergen, authorities announced.

Jonathan Haughey-Morales got 50 years for the murder of Carlos Garcia, and three consecutive seven year sentences for aggravated assault for the three others injured in the incident, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Superior Court Judge Patrick Arre also gave him five years, which will run concurrent for unlawful weapon possession.

Officers responding to 2033 46th St. found four shooting victims around 3:30 a.m. on May 5, 2019, including 40-year-old Garcia, with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Two other males and one female were all taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where Garcia was pronounced dead at approximately 4:25 a.m.

Haughey-Morales was identified as the suspect wanted in connection with the shooting and apprehended in South Whitehall Township, PA, the following day.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 4

Related
Daily Voice

Man Slain Inside Vehicle In South Jersey Shooting: Prosecutor

A 40-year-old man from Willingboro was shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle that was parked on a City of Burlington street, authorities said. City of Burlington police officers on overnight patrol heard gunfire just before 3 a.m. on Thursday, May 12 and responded to the 500 block of Linden Avenue to investigate, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and City of Burlington Police Chief John Fine.
BURLINGTON, NJ
Daily Voice

23-Year-Old Irvington Man Killed In Newark

A 23-year-old Irvington man was shot and killed this week in Newark, authorities said. Jahque Benbow was found suffering from gunshot wounds when police responded to a call of shots fired on the 500 block of Grove Street around 10 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Hudson County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
West New York, NJ
City
North Bergen, NJ
West New York, NJ
Crime & Safety
North Bergen, NJ
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
County
Hudson County, NJ
Daily Voice

Ho-Ho-Kus SWAT Situation Ends Peacefully (PHOTOS)

A man who barricaded himself in a Ho-Ho-Kus home apparently with multiple registered firearms was hospitalized after an hour-long standoff, sources say. The Bergen County SWAT team responded to the Lakewood Avenue home just before 5 p.m., apparently as a precaution. It was not clear why authorities responded to the house.
HO-HO-KUS, NJ
Daily Voice

Pair Arrested In Baltimore County Shooting

Two men have been charged with attempted murder after a shooting that injured two people in Baltimore County, authorities say. Wilbur L. Anderson, 42, and Victor M. Gay Jr., 32, were arrested after shooting a male and female victim on the 2400 block of Tionesta Road around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, Baltimore County detectives say.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shooting#Murder#Prison#Violent Crime#Superior Court
Daily Voice

Jersey City Man Admits Killing Roommate: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old man admitted stabbing his roommate dead in their Jersey City apartment in 2020, authorities said. Tong Cheng pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated manslaughter in the death of Yuting Ge, 23, in connection with the Aug. 8, 2020 incident in their New York Avenue apartment, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Stabbing Victim At Westbury Deli

A man was arrested on Long Island after allegedly slashing another person with a pocket knife during an altercation inside a deli, police said. In Westbury, police responded to the Express Deli on Union Avenue shortly after 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, where there was a report of an assault.
WESTBURY, NY
Daily Voice

Crash Takes Down Traffic Light In Lansdale: Police

A two-car crash in Lansdale brought down a traffic signal Tuesday, May 10, authorities said. The Lansdale Police Department and local fire crews responded to South Broad and Hancock Streets, where they said a driver ran a red light, causing the crash around 2:05 p.m. One of the drivers was...
LANSDALE, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
270K+
Followers
42K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy