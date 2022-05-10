ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Beauty Health: Q1 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Beauty Health SKIN reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For May 12, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects US Foods Holding Corp. USFD to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $8.59 billion before the opening bell. US Foods shares rose 0.6% to $34.17 in after-hours trading. Walt Disney Co DIS...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Executives Sell More Than $220M Of 3 Stocks

US stock futures traded higher on this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insiders Buy Around $63M Of 2 Stocks

Although US stocks closed mixed on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Executives Buy Around $3.5M Of 2 Stocks

Although Dow Jones futures traded sharply lower this morning on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Health#Eps
Motley Fool

Why Rivian Stock Is Crashing Ahead of Earnings Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Rivian Automotive (RIVN 20.44%) stock crashed...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Starbucks And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although the Dow Jones jumped by more than 400 points on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
LIFESTYLE
Benzinga

Why Applied UV Shares Are Surging Today

Applied UV Inc AUVI subsidiary MunnWorks, a custom manufacturer of luxury mirrors and furniture for the hospitality market, has received a model room order from the Renaissance Cleveland Hotel. Upon successful acceptance of the Model Room order, a follow-on $2 million order is expected. The furnishing will be done in...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Movers For May 11, 2022

MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 28.38% at $0.02. GreenTree Hospitality Gr GHG shares closed up 6.90% at $4.03. GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 22.74% at $3.84. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 12.83% at $0.95. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 12.60% at $2.29. Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap: WAVE Life Sciences Q1 Earnings

WAVE Life Sciences WVE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. WAVE Life Sciences missed estimated earnings by 12.73%, reporting an EPS of $-0.62 versus an estimate of $-0.55. Revenue was up $1.75 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX stock increased by 24.7% to $0.2 during Wednesday's after-market session. Salarius Pharmaceuticals's trading volume hit 102.4K shares by close, accounting for 17.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million. Hyperfine HYPR shares rose 22.72%...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Orbital Energy Group's Earnings Outlook

Orbital Energy Group OEG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Orbital Energy Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05. Orbital Energy Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Longeveron's Earnings: A Preview

Longeveron LGVN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-05-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Longeveron will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.22. Longeveron bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For U.S. Well Servs

U.S. Well Servs USWS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that U.S. Well Servs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.28. U.S. Well Servs bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers PXS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Pyxis Tankers will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02. Pyxis Tankers bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

S&W Seed Earnings Preview

SANW is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that S&W Seed will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.09. S&W Seed bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Sharps Compliance Q3 Earnings

Sharps Compliance SMED reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sharps Compliance missed estimated earnings by 125.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.04. Revenue was down $9.95 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For PolarityTE

PolarityTE PTE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that PolarityTE will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08. PolarityTE bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Ryanair Holdings

Ryanair Holdings RYAAY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ryanair Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.02. Ryanair Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
41K+
Followers
132K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy