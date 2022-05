Two people are injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle crash in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Ernestine McCrae, 82, of Camdenton, was driving on Highway 5, south of her hometown, last night, when she tried to turn onto Spencer Creek Road. Troopers say McCrae failed to yield to another driver, Sean Godwin, 43, of Jefferson City, and their vehicles collided.

CAMDEN COUNTY, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO