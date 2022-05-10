ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Oscar Patterson offering $2,500 teacher bonuses

By Thomas Shults
 2 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Oscar Patterson Academy is offering $2,500 annual bonus for teachers next school year.

Each teacher will receive a bonus, which will last for two years. The school, which will open next school year, has five teacher openings.

Both teaching positions for first grade and kindergarten are vacant.

“It’s extremely important for us because we need teachers,” Principal Charlotte Blue said. “As an opening school, we need people that come in and want to work. Right now we’re in a competitive time because all schools are hiring.”

Starting salary for teachers in Bay District Schools is $45,600. Blue said many applicants are from out of state, and can’t afford to buy a home in Panama City.

