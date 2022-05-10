ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria County, IL

Peoria County deputy involved in crash Tuesday

By Sean Lisitza
Central Illinois Proud
 2 days ago

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria County deputy was involved in a two-vehicle car crash at approximately 4:10 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. According to Peoria County Sheriff's Asbell, the crash happened on I-74 near...

Central Illinois Proud

Rollover crash closes Southbound Sterling Avenue

UPDATE (10:29 p.m.) — Two suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash on Sterling Avenue near Scenic Drive Thursday. According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:18 p.m. The occupant of the vehicle that rolled over is walking and talking, and...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Police blocking traffic on Knoxville after crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are blocking traffic on part of Knoxville after a two-vehicle crash near Knoxville Avenue and Gile Lane Thursday. According to police on the scene, there were no major injuries. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
KNOXVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Police: Missing woman in Bloomington-Normal considered to be in danger

NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) - Police say a 62-year-old woman has been reported missing and is believed to be in danger due to medical conditions. The Normal Police Department and the Illinois State Police are trying to locate Lisa N. Putnam-Cole, 62, who was last seen at 318 S Towanda Ave. in Normal at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, driving a Silver 2012 Toyota Prius with Illinois license plate, LPC1003.
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

State Police: U.S. Route 45 shut down in Coles County

Update at 9:35 p.m. U.S. Route 45 at County Road 250N is back open. COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers have a stretch of U.S. Route 45 in Coles County shut down Thursday evening. The closure is happening at the intersection between Route 45 and County Road 250N. Southbound traffic is being diverted […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Teen driver charged in deadly Bartonville crash

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — The driver in the February crash involving Limestone High School students, which resulted in the death of 15-year-old Mia Dusek, is being charged by the Peoria County State’s Attorney’s Office. The 17-year-old was charged Wednesday with aggravated DUI and reckless homicide. The teen...
BARTONVILLE, IL
hoiabc.com

UPDATE: Lanes reopened after two Peoria crashes

UPDATE (10:40 p.m.) - Peoria Police reopened traffic lanes at War Memorial and Knoxville and at Sterling and Scenic after car crashes there Thursday night. PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police closed off traffic lanes following two car crashes on busy city roadways Thursday night. Police said they...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Streator man arrested in deadly hit-and-run

LASALLE, Ill. (WMBD) — A Streator man has been arrested after a reported hit-and-run crash in LaSalle. Deputies arrested 26-year-old Gabriel Benitez for failure to report an accident/death- a class 1 felony. Officers found Benitez at a resident in Streator, before transporting him to the LaSalle County Jail. His...
STREATOR, IL
KWQC

Deputies: 3 kids left in a car after crash in Davenport

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Three children were injured and left in a car after a crash in Davenport Tuesday, according to deputies. Scott County Sheriff’s Office responded about 7:13 p.m. Tuesday to a “large disturbance” at West Lake Park, deputies said in a media release. According...
DAVENPORT, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Police in Normal need help looking for missing woman

Normal, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal Police are asking for help in finding a woman who has vanished. Officers say 62-year-old Lisa Putnam-Cole has a condition that puts her in danger. She is described as being 5 feet 4 inches, weighing 150 pounds, and has brown hair. Putnam-Cole drives a...
NORMAL, IL
walls102.com

Streator man arrested in connection with LaSalle fatal hit and run

LASALLE – A Streator man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run last Sunday in LaSalle. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office say they located the suspected vehicle involved, a Cadillac Escalade, and following a brief investigation, took 26-year-old Gabriel Benitez in to custody. He was taken to the LaSalle County Jail with a bond set at $200,000. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office say 45-year-old Carl J. Telford was struck while riding an electric bicycle and taken to a Rockford hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday. Benitez has been charged with Failure to Report an Accident or Death and further charges may be pending, according to authorities.
STREATOR, IL
WCIA

8-year-old told Decatur police she saw her mom got shot

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A sworn statement from Decatur Police reveals details of a deadly shooting that happened in Decatur. On May 9, at 7:28 p.m., Decatur Police were dispatched to a location on North Walnut Grove Avenue in response to a report of a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they saw […]
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Plane crashes near Aurora, Mo airport

AURORA, Mo. – The Aurora Police Department has confirmed a plane went down near the Aurora Airport at about 10:47 am on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The pilot was the only person on board the plane, according to the Aurora Rural Fire Protection District’s Facebook page. The Aurora...
AURORA, MO
1470 WMBD

Fire overnight in Peoria deemed arson

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters responded to a house fire just before 1 a.m. Thursday in the area of Haungs Avenue and NE Adams Street. Crews found smoke and fire in the front room of the home. The fire was extinguished in less than 15 minutes. Fire officials said...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Irish pub suffers over $100,000 in damages

Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — A Peoria business was damaged by a fire Thursday night, causing over $100,000 in damages. Just before 10:30 p.m., the Peoria Fire Department responded to reports of smoke coming from a Donelly’s Irish Pub on North Rockwood Road. When they arrived, crews found smoke...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Early morning house fire deemed arson

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria Fire Investigator rules a house fire early Thursday morning as arson. The Peoria Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire near North East Adams Street, and Haungs Avenue. When crews arrived on scene they found smoke and fire coming from...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Fire heavily damages Peoria pub

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A fire late Thursday night caused an estimated $125,000 damage to a Peoria pub. The Peoria Fire Department was called about 10:20 p.m. to Donnelly’s Irish Pub at 4501 North Rockwood Drive, where first responders saw smoke coming from the roof. Battalion Chief...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Firefighters respond to electrical fire on Kickapoo Terrace

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Firefighters responded to a house fire near Kickapoo Terrace and Sterling Avenue at approximately 5:15 p.m. Thursday. According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada, firefighters saw heavy smoke on the second floor and in the attic area of the home when they arrived on the scene.
PEORIA, IL

