ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcpherson, KS

McPherson Police Department reminds of Fentanyl danger

Salina Post
Salina Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From the McPherson KS Police Department Facebook page:. Today is the first-ever National Fentanyl Awareness Day. Fentanyl is...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Sheriff: Kansas woman jailed for allegedly transporting meth

JACKSON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman on drug charges after a traffic stop in northeast Kansas. Just after 9:30p.m. Wednesday, a Jackson County Sheriff deputies stopped 37-year-old Theresa Marie Ross-Hetrick driving a 2007 Saturn SUV near 6th and Colorado in Holton for a traffic voilation, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Suspect leads Kan. deputies on 120 mph chase across 2 counties

BARTON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on multiple charges after a high-speed chase. Just before 10a.m. Wednesday, a Sheriff’s Detective came in contact with a 2002 Honda Civic and driver that were wanted for outstanding felony warrants and fleeing from at least two other local law enforcement agencies, according to Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Police K9 helps bust Kansas man after traffic stop

MORRIS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on numerous charges after a traffic stop. Just after 11:30p.m. Monday, police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 Block of East Main Street in Council Grove, according to a media release. The department K9 was deployed and made...
COUNCIL GROVE, KS
Salina Post

Police arrest wanted assault suspect after standoff at Kan. home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man after a standoff in Topeka. Just after 9 a.m., Thursday detectives with the Topeka Police Department went to 1286 SW Lane on an attempt to locate 33-year-old Bruce A. Teel of Topeka, on an original charge of Aggravated Assault, according to Police Lt. Manuel Munoz.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mcpherson, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Mcpherson, KS
Salina Post

UPDATE: Jewell County Sheriff's Office IDs, locates man

MANKATO - The Jewell County Sheriff's Office seeks the public's help in identifying a person in connection to a theft case. From the Jewell County Sheriff's Office Facebook page:. The Jewell County Sheriff's Office would like help in the identification of this individual. We would like speak with them concerning...
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County booking activity, May 13

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Beach, Candice Dawn; 41; Culver. CHARGES REQUESTED: Contract housing. NAME: Blacketer, Grant...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Police#Dea#911#Americans
Salina Post

Crimestoppers seeks tips about catalytic converter thefts

The Salina Police Department is investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts from multiple vehicles which occurred sometime between May 5 and May 10. The thefts occurred in the north part of town, near closed businesses. The catalytic converters were taken from Ford model vehicles and the value of theft and damages is estimated to be in excess of $5,000.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Pickup hits Lexus, driver injured in central Salina wreck

One driver was injured in a two-vehicle wreck in central Salina late Thursday morning. Kelly Scott, 58, of Hill City, was northbound on Highland Avenue in a 2010 Ford F150 and stopped at the W. Claflin Avenue stop sign. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that Scott then pulled out, striking a westbound 2009 Lexus IS250 driven by Kennedy Rater, 21, of Salina.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

2 Kan. men injured after car delivering mail involved in crash

BARTON COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident involving a mail delivery car just after 11a.m. Wednesday in Barton County. According to the sheriff's office, a 1994 Jeep driven by Ronald D. Hanhardt, 71 of Otis, was northbound on NE 70th Avenue and failed to yield right-of-way to a 2001 Dodge passenger car operated by Preston L McCord, age 18 of Ellinwood, at E. Barton County Road.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Items in Bill Burke Park acquire graffiti earlier this week

Earlier this week, someone painted graffiti on multiple items at an east Salina park. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that sometime between Monday and Wednesday, someone used black spray paint on a park sign, light pole, and electrical box at Bill Burke Park, 1501 E. Crawford. Total...
SALINA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Salina Post

Police ID victims in 2 separate homicides in KC on Mother's Day

KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities investigating two separate homicides that occurred in Kansas City, Kansas on Mother's Day have identified the victims. Just before 9p.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting in the 200 Block of North 27th Street. They found 33-year-old Marcus M. Johnson with gunshot wounds, according to a media release. EMS transported him to a local hospital where he died.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

Traffic stop results in arrest of Salina man, transport to SRHC for Texas man

A local man was arrested and a Texas man was taken to the hospital after a traffic stop west of Salina Monday night. Saline County Sheriff's Captain Jim Hughes said this morning that a deputy pulled a car over for speeding at approximately 9:45 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of S. Burma Road. While the deputy was talking with the driver and a passenger, he discovered a 46-year-old man from Texas lying in the back seat.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Rock thrown at restaurant window lands Salina man in jail

A Salina man was arrested Wednesday morning after he allegedly threw a landscape rock at a restaurant window. Officers were dispatched at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to McDonald's, 701 S. Broadway, for the report of damage to property, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Employees told police that when...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Kansas woman hospitalized after crash with a semi

SMITH COUNTY —A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Smith County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 GMC Acadia driven by Marlene Ruth Benjamin, 61, Smith Center, was at the stop sign on Kansas 8, waiting to turn eastbound on U.S. 36.
SMITH COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

UPDATE: SPD provides photos of missing woman

UPDATE 1:27 p.m. Wednesday: The Salina Police Department has updated the information about the vehicle Joyce Bair was believed to have been driving. It is a black Ford Fusion. That information has been updated in the story below. . . . UPDATE 10 a.m. Wednesday: The Salina Police Department has...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Vehicle stolen from central Salina residence early Wednesday

Police are looking for a vehicle that was stolen from a central Salina residence Wednesday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that sometime between 2:30-7:30 a.m. Wednesday, someone stole a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder from the driveway of a residence in the 700 block of Custer Street. The...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

2 black female police officers sue Kansas City Police Department

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two Black female police officers allege in separate lawsuits that they were subjected to discrimination, retaliation and a hostile work environment at the Kansas City Police Department. Officer Rashawnda Williams said in her lawsuit that her male colleagues made misogynistic, racist and sexist comments...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina Post

Salina teen arrested in connection to Kwik Shop burglaries

A teen connected to two vehicle thefts and the double burglary at an east-Salina convenience store was booked into the Saline County Jail late Tuesday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning that the store manager at Kwik Shop, 657 Fairdale Road, told police that he thought he recognized a former employee on surveillance video from the times the store was burglarized early Tuesday morning.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
14K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy