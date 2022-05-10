ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvington, KY

Fire Investigation

wxbc1043.com
 2 days ago

In a social media post from the Irvington Fire Department, following an investigation, officials have identified a vehicle and driver they...

www.wxbc1043.com

wxbc1043.com

Breckinridge County Grand Jury

5/11/2022—The Breckinridge County Grand Jury met Monday, May 9, and returned eleven indictments. Catherine J.Karlin, 26, Memphis, Indiana, was indicted for 1st degree possession of a controlled substance(meth), 1st offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; and failure of owner to maintain required insurance, 1st offense. Kevin A....
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
wxbc1043.com

Firefighters Called To House Fire On Tar Springs Road Fire Tuesday

CLOVERPORT (05/10/22) – Units from multiple agencies were called to a report of a house fire in the two-thousand block of Tar Springs Road. According to the Hardinsburg Fire Department, the first units arriving on scene just after 5:30 yesterday morning reported heavy fire coming through the roof of the two-story structure. Hardinsburg, Harned, McDaniels and Dukes Fire Department along with Meade County RECC and the Red Cross were called to the scene. Units remained on scene until after 11:30 yesterday morning but were called back several times throughout the day to deal with hot spots and flare-ups. The cause of the fire is unknown.
HARDINSBURG, KY
wxbc1043.com

State Officials Say Volunteers Sought For Foster Care Review Boards

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials say volunteers are being sought in 45 counties to review cases of Kentucky children in foster care. A statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts says Citizen Foster Care Review Boards assess cases and make recommendations to the Cabinet for Health and Family Services and to state courts on each child’s behalf. Officials say the goal is to ensure that children receive necessary services while in care and that they are placed in safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible. Volunteers get training and generally spend one day a month reviewing cases.
KENTUCKY STATE
wxbc1043.com

Kathleen “Katie” Cummings Logan

Kathleen “Katie” Cummings Logan, of Louisville, died Sunday(05/08) at Providence Care Center in New Albany, IN. She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Whitt; Three sons, Gerald Miller, Leon Woosley and Jim Sermon, Two sisters, Dortha Bratcher and Pat Matthes, nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday(05/13), from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Saturday(05/14) from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at 1:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations & Funerals-Southwest Chapel, 10304 Dixie Highway in Louisville. A private interment will take place at a later date at the Yeaman Cemetery in Grayson County. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Yeaman Cemetery Fund in care of Sacramento Deposit Bank, Caneyville, KY 42721, in Kathleen’s memory.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wxbc1043.com

Beshear Announces $16M In Funding For Homes For Western Kentucky Storm Victims

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has announced $16 million in funding to help provide homes for storm victims in western Kentucky. The announcement comes five months after deadly tornadoes ripped through the region. The money comes from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. The governor says the funding announced Tuesday will help provide up to 300 homes for families in 13 western Kentucky counties. The relief fund is supported by donations. Nonprofit groups Habitat for Humanity, Homes and Hope for Kentucky and The Fuller Center for Housing submitted proposals to help build up to 100 homes each.
KENTUCKY STATE
wxbc1043.com

Gilbert E. Frank

Gilbert E. Frank, age 84 of Harned, died May 11, 2022 at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. He is survived by his wife Beverly Frank of Harned; a son, Eddie Frank of Garfield; a daughter, Christy Tucker of Hardinsburg; three sisters, Anna Louise Haynes of Leitchfield, Nancy Mingus and Linda Lucas both of Garfield; 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Sunday(05/15) from 4-8 PM and Monday(05/16) after 8:30 AM at the Trent-Dowell Funeral Home with funeral services at 11:00am Monday(05/16). Burial will be in the Locust Hill Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Locust Hill Cemetery.
HARNED, KY
wxbc1043.com

State To Use Federal Funds For Mobile Unemployment Insurance Office

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials say Kentucky will use federal funding to establish a mobile unemployment insurance office to make the program more accessible. A statement from the Kentucky Labor Cabinet says the agency will have the ability to send the mobile office to underserved communities where it can help residents with several actions including filing for benefits, requesting payments and participating in eligibility reviews. The statement says unemployment insurance specialists in the mobile office will be able to work one-on-one with people to see if they are eligible for benefits. Officials also plan to use some of the funding to improve communication with unemployment insurance claimants.
KENTUCKY STATE
wxbc1043.com

Emma Gene Jaggers

Emma Gene Jaggers, age 81 of Versailles, died Sunday(05/08) at her residence. She is survived by 2 daughters, Cynthia Collins of Bardstown and Lisa Kennedy of Hardinsburg; a son, Jason Jaggers of Lexington; one brother, Jack Neff of Hardinsburg; 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Visitation will begin at 10 AM Thursday(05/12), followed by funeral services at noon at the Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy are suggested to St. Romuald School.
VERSAILLES, KY
wxbc1043.com

Beshear: Two Cabinet Members Stepping Down

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Governor Andy Beshear says Executive Cabinet Secretary J. Michael Brown and Interim Economic Development Cabinet Secretary Larry Hayes will retire from state government. John Hicks will take over the role of executive cabinet secretary while continuing to serve as state budget director. Beshear has named Jeff Noel as the new Economic Development Cabinet secretary.
FRANKFORT, KY
wxbc1043.com

Inside Tiger Nation, 05-11-22

On this week’s program, Lee talks with Lady Tiger Softball coach Dustin White and Baseball coach Jeremy Bennett about the end of the regular season and upcoming District Tournament, then chats with Mike Harned in the Roundtable segment. “Inside Tiger Nation” is heard Wednesday afternoon at 5 on the Sports Voice of Breckinridge County…104.3, the River!
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
wxbc1043.com

Sports: BCHS Baseball, Softball Claim Wins; BCHS Tennis; NBA Playoffs

HARNED (05/10/22) – The Breckinridge County High School Fighting Tiger baseball team snapped a two-game skid with a 15-0 win in three innings over Edmonson County Tuesday at Tiger Field. Cohl Proctor threw a no-hitting in his three innings, striking out at eight. Wyatt Burnett drove in 5 runs in the win.

