ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Recap: Electromed Q3 Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Electromed ELMD reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 05:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Electromed beat estimated earnings...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

AVITA Medical: Q3 Earnings Insights

AVITA Medical RCEL reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AVITA Medical beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.4. Revenue was down $1.23 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Carrols Restaurant Group Q1 Earnings

Carrols Restaurant Group TAST reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Carrols Restaurant Group beat estimated earnings by 2.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.35. Revenue was up $9.48 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For U.S. Well Servs

U.S. Well Servs USWS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that U.S. Well Servs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.28. U.S. Well Servs bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Indaptus Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Indaptus Therapeutics INDP reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Indaptus Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 50.6%, reporting an EPS of $-0.41 versus an estimate of $-0.83. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For May 12, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects US Foods Holding Corp. USFD to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $8.59 billion before the opening bell. US Foods shares rose 0.6% to $34.17 in after-hours trading. Walt Disney Co DIS...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Executives Sell More Than $220M Of 3 Stocks

US stock futures traded higher on this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Executives Buy Around $3.5M Of 2 Stocks

Although Dow Jones futures traded sharply lower this morning on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insiders Buy Around $63M Of 2 Stocks

Although US stocks closed mixed on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Recap: Teekay Tankers Q1 Earnings

Teekay Tankers TNK reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 02:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Teekay Tankers beat estimated earnings by 43.06%, reporting an EPS of $-0.41 versus an estimate of $-0.72. Revenue was up $31.27 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: WAVE Life Sciences Q1 Earnings

WAVE Life Sciences WVE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. WAVE Life Sciences missed estimated earnings by 12.73%, reporting an EPS of $-0.62 versus an estimate of $-0.55. Revenue was up $1.75 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: First Majestic Silver Q1 Earnings

First Majestic Silver AG reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. First Majestic Silver missed estimated earnings by 140.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $0.05. Revenue was up $56.30 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Ryanair Holdings

Ryanair Holdings RYAAY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ryanair Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.02. Ryanair Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For PolarityTE

PolarityTE PTE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that PolarityTE will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08. PolarityTE bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.36. Kala Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Venus Concept: Q1 Earnings Insights

Venus Concept VERO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Venus Concept missed estimated earnings by 44.44%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.09. Revenue was up $3.81 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus DADA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Dada Nexus will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.24. Dada Nexus bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Movers For May 11, 2022

MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 28.38% at $0.02. GreenTree Hospitality Gr GHG shares closed up 6.90% at $4.03. GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 22.74% at $3.84. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 12.83% at $0.95. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 12.60% at $2.29. Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Evelo Biosciences: Q1 Earnings Insights

Evelo Biosciences EVLO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Evelo Biosciences beat estimated earnings by 3.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.56 versus an estimate of $-0.58. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Zevia

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Zevia ZVIA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for InflaRx

Analysts have provided the following ratings for InflaRx IFRX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, InflaRx has an average price target of $5.2 with a high of $7.00 and a low of $2.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
41K+
Followers
132K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy