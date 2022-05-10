ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Kansas animal shelter receives $4,800 donation from NASCAR’s Alex Bowman

By Brian Dulle
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Ahead of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway, driver Alex Bowman and Ally is donating $4,800 to the Leavenworth County Humane Society in Lansing, Kansas.

The donation is part of an initiative Bowman and his sponsor Ally, along with Best Friends Animal Society , to raise awareness and help improve animal welfare across the U.S.

After years of fundraising constraints due to the impact of COVID-19, the Leavenworth County Humane Society shared Bowman’s donation will go toward general operating and medical expenses to support the needs of the pets the shelter generously cares for.

In 2021, Bowman’s four wins helped donate more than $160,000 to Best Friends and affiliated shelters.

Bowman’s best finish at Kansas Speedway was second in May 2019.

